Why UFS Storage is Outpacing NVMe SSDs in SBCs

What if the storage in your single-board computer (SBC) could rival, or even surpass, the speeds of some NVMe SSDs, all while consuming less power and requiring simpler hardware? This is no longer a hypothetical scenario, thanks to the rise of Universal Flash Storage (UFS). Originally designed for mobile devices, UFS is now making its way into the world of SBCs, promising a fantastic leap in performance. With theoretical read speeds reaching up to 2,100 MB/s in its current UFS 3.1 iteration, this technology is poised to redefine what compact computing can achieve. But does it live up to the hype in real-world applications? And how does it compare to traditional storage options like eMMC or NVMe SSDs? These are the questions driving the exploration of UFS in SBCs, and the answers may surprise you.

In this performance testing overview, Explaining Computers unpack the real-world performance of UFS storage by examining its integration into the Rock 4D SBC, a platform that highlights both the potential and current limitations of this innovative technology. From its blazing-fast read speeds to its energy-efficient design, UFS offers a compelling alternative to legacy storage solutions. But the story doesn’t end there, hardware constraints and cost considerations present challenges that could slow its adoption. By the end of this analysis, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of how UFS is reshaping the SBC landscape and what the future holds for this innovative storage solution. Could UFS be the missing link in unlocking the full potential of ARM-based systems? Let’s explore the possibilities.

UFS Transforming SBC Storage

Understanding Universal Flash Storage (UFS)

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a high-speed NAND flash storage technology initially developed for mobile devices but now finding its way into SBCs. Designed to deliver faster data transfer rates and lower power consumption, UFS addresses the increasing demands of modern computing environments. Over the years, UFS has evolved through several iterations, each offering improved performance and efficiency:

UFS 2.0 (2013): Marked the first major leap in storage performance, setting the stage for future advancements.

Marked the first major leap in storage performance, setting the stage for future advancements. UFS 3.1 (2020): Introduced features such as Write Booster for enhanced write speeds and deep sleep mode for improved energy efficiency.

Introduced features such as Write Booster for enhanced write speeds and deep sleep mode for improved energy efficiency. UFS 4.1 (expected in 2025): Promises even greater speed and efficiency, further solidifying UFS as a leading storage solution.

UFS 3.1, the current standard in many devices, offers theoretical read speeds of up to 2,100 MB/s. This makes it a compelling choice for SBCs, where both performance and power efficiency are critical. Its ability to handle demanding tasks while consuming less energy positions UFS as a superior alternative to traditional storage options.

Comparing UFS to Traditional SBC Storage

Historically, SBCs have relied on eMMC storage due to its affordability and simplicity. However, eMMC is limited in speed, with typical read speeds rarely exceeding 200 MB/s. This creates bottlenecks for modern applications that require faster data access. While NVMe SSDs offer significantly higher speeds, they often face hardware constraints in SBCs, such as limited PCIe lanes or older PCIe versions, which restrict their performance.

UFS bridges this gap by offering a middle ground. With its high-speed capabilities and efficient design, UFS 3.1 delivers a substantial performance boost over eMMC while avoiding some of the hardware limitations associated with NVMe SSDs. This makes UFS an attractive option for compact computing devices, allowing them to handle more advanced workloads without the need for complex hardware configurations.

UFS vs NVMe SSDs : Which is Better for Your Single-Board Computer?

Real-World Performance: UFS on the Rock 4D SBC

To evaluate the real-world performance of UFS, a 128 GB UFS 3.1 module was tested on the Rock 4D SBC. The results demonstrate the impressive capabilities of UFS technology:

USB 3.0 Reader: Achieved read speeds of 826 MB/s, showcasing the module’s ability to deliver high-speed performance even through external interfaces.

Achieved read speeds of 826 MB/s, showcasing the module’s ability to deliver high-speed performance even through external interfaces. Native UFS Interface: Delivered read speeds of 1.1 GB/s and write speeds of 273 MB/s, significantly outperforming eMMC storage and rivaling some NVMe SSD setups.

These results highlight the potential of UFS to enhance storage performance in SBCs. However, they also reveal a key limitation: current SBC hardware cannot fully exploit UFS 3.1’s theoretical maximum speeds. This underscores the need for further advancements in SBC design to unlock the full potential of UFS technology.

Expanding UFS Adoption in SBCs

The adoption of UFS in SBCs is closely tied to the compatibility of the system-on-chip (SoC). Leading manufacturers such as Rockchip, MediaTek, and Qualcomm are integrating UFS support into their SoCs, paving the way for broader adoption. Notable examples include:

Rockchip RK3688: A SoC designed with UFS compatibility, allowing faster and more efficient storage solutions.

A SoC designed with UFS compatibility, allowing faster and more efficient storage solutions. Radxa Dragon Q6A: A MediaTek-based SBC that supports UFS modules, demonstrating the versatility of this technology.

UFS modules are now available in a range of capacities, with options reaching up to 1 TB. This flexibility allows users to choose storage solutions tailored to their specific needs, whether for general computing tasks or data-intensive applications. As more manufacturers adopt UFS technology, its presence in the SBC market is expected to grow, offering users a wider array of high-performance storage options.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite its many advantages, UFS adoption in SBCs faces several challenges:

Hardware Limitations: Many SBCs lack the ability to fully use UFS’s maximum speeds, limiting its immediate impact on performance.

Many SBCs lack the ability to fully use UFS’s maximum speeds, limiting its immediate impact on performance. Cost: UFS modules are more expensive than eMMC, which may deter budget-conscious users from adopting this technology.

However, the future of UFS in SBCs looks promising. As SoC manufacturers continue to enhance UFS support and SBC designs evolve, UFS is poised to replace eMMC as the standard storage solution for compact computing devices. Its potential to rival NVMe SSDs in performance further underscores its value, particularly for ARM-based systems. This evolution could enable SBCs to handle more advanced computing tasks, from AI processing to high-resolution media playback, with greater efficiency and reliability.

Broader Implications of UFS Technology

The benefits of UFS are not limited to SBCs. Its adoption is expanding into other compact computing devices, including x86 mini PCs and cloud-based systems. For instance, Microsoft’s 365 Link Cloud PC uses UFS storage to deliver fast and reliable performance in a small form factor. This broader adoption highlights the versatility of UFS and its potential to become a standard for high-performance, energy-efficient storage solutions across various computing platforms.

As UFS technology continues to mature, its impact on the computing landscape is expected to grow. By offering a combination of speed, efficiency, and scalability, UFS is well-positioned to meet the demands of modern computing, paving the way for faster and more efficient devices in the years to come.

