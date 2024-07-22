Orange Pi 5 Max Single Board Computer (SBC) from $95

The Orange Pi 5 Max is an upgraded mini PC that promises enhanced performance and higher arithmetic power, making it an ideal choice for AI applications and edge computing. Manufactured by Orange Pi, this compact device is equipped with a 6TOPS arithmetic NPU, supporting INT4/INT8/INT16 hybrid computing. This makes it suitable for developing advanced AI applications, including deep learning and neural networks.

Orange Pi 5 Max Single Board Computer (SBC)

Key Takeaways : 6TOPS arithmetic NPU for AI applications

Supports INT4/INT8/INT16 hybrid computing

4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR5 memory options

Dual HDMI 2.1 ports supporting up to 8K@60FPS

Rockchip RK3588 8-core 64-bit processor

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support

Multiple operating system support including Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12

Compact dimensions: 89mm x 57mm

The Orange Pi 5 Max is powered by the Rockchip RK3588, an 8-core 64-bit processor that includes 4 Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.4GHz and 4 Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8GHz. This processor is designed using an 8nm process, ensuring high efficiency and performance. The device also features an integrated ARM Mali-G610 MP4 GPU, which supports OpenGL ES1.1/2.0/3.2, OpenCL 2.2, and Vulkan 1.2, making it capable of handling complex 3D graphics and high-end applications.

Memory and Storage

The Orange Pi 5 Max comes with LPDDR5 memory options of 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB. Compared to the LPDDR4 standard, LPDDR5 offers higher data rates and lower power consumption, making it ideal for large applications and complex 3D games. For storage, the device supports eMMC modules, 16MP SQPI Nor Flash, microSD cards, and an M.2 M-Key slot for NVMe or SATA SSDs.

Display and Camera Ports

The device is equipped with dual HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting up to 8K@60FPS, and a 4-Lane MIPI DSI for high-end applications such as VR cameras and deep vision. Additionally, it features three camera ports: dual 4-Lane MIPI CSI and MIPI D-PHY, providing ample connectivity options for various imaging needs.

Connectivity and Interfaces

The Orange Pi 5 Max offers a wide range of interfaces, including HDMI output, GPIO interface, USB2.0, USB3.0, a 3.5mm headphone socket, a PCIe extended 2.5G high-speed network port, and an M.2 M-Key slot. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 with BLE, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Orange Pi 5 Max is available in different memory configurations to suit various needs. The 8GB version is priced at $95, while the 16GB version is available for $125. These prices are available on AliExpress, and more details are available on the official OrangePi website.

The Orange Pi 5 Max is a versatile and powerful mini PC designed to meet the demands of AI applications and edge computing. With its advanced features, robust performance, and competitive pricing, it is an excellent choice for developers and tech enthusiasts alike.

For those interested in exploring more about AI applications, edge computing, or other related technologies, the Orange Pi 5 Max serves as a solid foundation. Its compatibility with multiple operating systems, including Orange Pi OS, Ubuntu, Debian, and Android 12, further enhances its appeal. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of OrangePi mini PC systems :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals