BeagleV RISC-V single board mini PC from $119

Developers and enthusiasts searching for an affordable and usable RISC-V Linux single board computer may be interested to know that the BeagleBoard.org foundation has partnered with Seeed Studio, and Chinese fabless silicon vendor Starfive to create the BeagleV (pronounced Beagle Five)RISC-V mini PC.

The BeagleV powered by StarFive JH7100 dual-core SiFive U74 RISC-V processor with Vision DSP, NVDLA engine, and neural network engine for AI acceleration. The first batch of BeagleV RISC-V mini PCs are scheduled for manufacture during March 2021 will ship without a GPU. However the September 2021 manufacturing batch will be equipped with an Imagination Technologies GPU.

“”The RISC-V ISA is permissively licensed—meaning literally anyone is allowed to design, produce, and sell RISC-V CPUs without the need for either fees or complex license negotiations. Although RISC-V isn’t known for being a particularly “powerful” architecture so far—you can broadly expect either x86_64 or ARM CPUs to be faster than a RISC-V CPU at the same clock speed—it’s incredibly power efficient, and it’s much more “open” in terms of intellectual property than either ARM or x86.”

Features of the BeagleV RISC-V single board PC :

– 1 x HDMI port (1080p @ 30 fps)

– 4 X USB 3.0 Type

– A ports- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port

– 1 x 3.5mm audio jack- 1 x microSD card reader (for OS and storage

– 1 x USB-C port (for 5V/3A power supply)

– 40-pin GPIO connector

– 2 x MIPI-CSI connectors- 1 x MIPI-DSI connector

– 802.11b/g/n WiFi (2.44 GHz only)

– Bluetooth 4.2

The BeagleV SBC will soon be available to purchase priced at $119 with 4GB RAM and $149 with 8GB RAM.

Source : Liliputing : Ars Technica : CNX Software

