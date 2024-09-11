Odroid M1S single board computer (SBC) from $49

The Odroid M1S is a single board computer (SBC) that comes as a complete kit, including a power supply, case, and 64 GB of eMMC flash storage. It is available in two models: a 4 GB RAM version for $49 and an 8 GB RAM version for $59. The M1S is designed for embedded applications and offers a range of connectivity options, although it lacks onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Odroid M1S is a feature-rich single board computer (SBC) that offers an ideal platform for a wide range of embedded applications. This comprehensive kit includes everything you need to get started, such as a power supply, protective case, and 64 GB of eMMC flash storage. With two models available, the 4 GB RAM version at $49 and the 8 GB RAM version at $59, the M1S provides an affordable entry point into the world of embedded computing.

One of the standout features of the Odroid M1S is its complete kit, which simplifies the setup process and allows users to focus on their projects rather than sourcing individual components. The kit includes:

Odroid M1S single board computer

Power supply

Protective case

64 GB eMMC flash storage

The M1S is powered by the capable RK 3566 processor, which features four ARM Cortex-A55 cores, providing ample processing power for most embedded tasks. Coupled with the ARM Mali-G52 GPU, the M1S delivers moderate graphical performance suitable for basic visual applications. The choice between 4 GB and 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM allows users to select the model that best fits their specific requirements and budget.

Versatile Solution for Embedded Applications

The Odroid M1S offers a comprehensive array of connectivity options, allowing it to interface with a variety of peripherals and devices. These include:

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports for connecting external devices

HDMI port with support for 4K video output at 60 frames per second

Gigabit Ethernet for fast and reliable network connectivity

Micro USB 2.0 OTG port for additional flexibility

Micro SD card slot for expandable storage options

GPIO connectors for interfacing with various sensors and modules

While the M1S lacks onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the Gigabit Ethernet port ensures a stable and high-speed connection to local networks. The diverse range of ports and connectors makes the M1S adaptable to a wide variety of embedded applications.

Energy Efficiency and Operating System Support

The Odroid M1S stands out for its low power consumption, making it an excellent choice for projects where energy efficiency is a top priority. With an idle power draw of around 2.3 watts and a maximum of 3.9 watts under load, the M1S can operate for extended periods without significant power demands.

The M1S supports both Ubuntu and Android operating systems out of the box, providing flexibility for developers and users. The included first-boot installer streamlines the setup process, allowing users to quickly get their preferred operating system up and running without complex configurations.

Performance and Practical Applications

While the Odroid M1S may not be a powerhouse in terms of raw performance, it excels in its intended use cases. The SBC is well-suited for basic tasks and embedded applications that require reliable operation and low power consumption. However, it’s important to note that the M1S may not be the best choice for streaming media due to the lack of GPU acceleration in Ubuntu.

The internal eMMC storage provides a respectable data transfer rate of around 158 MB/s, while the Micro SD slot offers speeds of approximately 65 MB/s. For users who require faster storage, the M1S includes an M.2 slot for NVMe SSDs, which can achieve speeds of up to 370 MB/s.

The Odroid M1S finds its niche in embedded projects, control consoles, and applications where low power consumption and moderate performance are key requirements. Its comprehensive kit and ease of setup make it an attractive option for hobbyists, educators, and professionals alike.

The Odroid M1S single board computer is a versatile and cost-effective solution for a wide range of embedded applications. With its complete kit, extensive connectivity options, low power consumption, and support for popular operating systems, the M1S simplifies the development and deployment process. Whether you’re working on industrial control systems, digital signage, or educational projects, the Odroid M1S provides a reliable and accessible platform to bring your ideas to life.

