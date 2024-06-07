Milk-V Meles RISC-V single-board computer SBC $80 mini PC launches

The Milk-V Meles is a credit card-sized, single-board computer (SBC) that offers robust computing and AI capabilities. Powered by the TH1520 SoC with a Quad Core RISC-V 64GCV C910 processor, it can run up to 1.85GHz. This makes it an ideal platform for hobbyists, makers, engineers, teachers, and students who are looking for a versatile and powerful RISC-V intelligent hardware platform.
- Powered by TH1520 SoC with Quad Core RISC-V 64GCV C910 processor
- Available in 8GB and 16GB LPDDR4X memory configurations
- Supports multiple storage options including eMMC and MicroSD
- Offers HDMI2.0 and MIPI DSI display interfaces
- Includes various audio input and output options
- Features multiple USB ports and Ethernet connectivity
- Supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2
- Comes with a 40 Pin GPIO Header for extensive connectivity
- Compact dimensions of 85×56 mm
- Powered via 5V / 4A DC in (Type-C)
Pricing and Availability
The Milk-V Meles RISC-V single-board computer is now available for purchase at a competitive price of $80. This makes it an affordable option for those looking to explore the capabilities of RISC-V architecture without breaking the bank. The SBC is available in two memory configurations: 8GB and 16GB LPDDR4X, allowing users to choose the option that best fits their needs.
Additional Features
The Milk-V Meles comes equipped with a variety of interfaces and connectivity options, including:
- 1x HDMI2.0 with audio output
- 1x MIPI DSI 4-lanes for touch screen support
- 1x 4-lanes MIPI CSI input and 1x 2-lanes MIPI CSI input for camera integration
- 4x USB3.0 HOST and 1x USB2.0 device (Type-C)
- 1x 10 / 100 / 1000 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet port
- WI-FI 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity
- 40 Pin GPIO Header with multiple UART, I2C, SPI, I2S, ADC, and GPIO options
For those interested in exploring other areas, the Milk-V Meles SBC can be a gateway to learning more about RISC-V architecture, AI applications, and hardware development. Whether you are a hobbyist looking to tinker with new technology or an educator aiming to provide hands-on learning experiences, the Milk-V Meles offers a versatile and powerful platform to meet your needs. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of RISC-V hardware and of element kits :
RISC-V Architecture
Source: Liliputing : LinuxGizmos
