Milk-V Meles RISC-V single-board computer SBC $80 mini PC launches

The Milk-V Meles is a credit card-sized, single-board computer (SBC) that offers robust computing and AI capabilities. Powered by the TH1520 SoC with a Quad Core RISC-V 64GCV C910 processor, it can run up to 1.85GHz. This makes it an ideal platform for hobbyists, makers, engineers, teachers, and students who are looking for a versatile and powerful RISC-V intelligent hardware platform.

The Milk-V Meles RISC-V single-board computer is now available for purchase at a competitive price of $80. This makes it an affordable option for those looking to explore the capabilities of RISC-V architecture without breaking the bank. The SBC is available in two memory configurations: 8GB and 16GB LPDDR4X, allowing users to choose the option that best fits their needs.

The Milk-V Meles comes equipped with a variety of interfaces and connectivity options, including:

1x HDMI2.0 with audio output

1x MIPI DSI 4-lanes for touch screen support

1x 4-lanes MIPI CSI input and 1x 2-lanes MIPI CSI input for camera integration

4x USB3.0 HOST and 1x USB2.0 device (Type-C)

1x 10 / 100 / 1000 Mbps RJ45 Ethernet port

WI-FI 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity

40 Pin GPIO Header with multiple UART, I2C, SPI, I2S, ADC, and GPIO options

For those interested in exploring other areas, the Milk-V Meles SBC can be a gateway to learning more about RISC-V architecture, AI applications, and hardware development. Whether you are a hobbyist looking to tinker with new technology or an educator aiming to provide hands-on learning experiences, the Milk-V Meles offers a versatile and powerful platform to meet your needs.

RISC-V Architecture

RISC-V (pronounced “risk-five”) is an open-standard instruction set architecture (ISA) based on the established principles of reduced instruction set computing (RISC). Unlike proprietary ISAs, RISC-V is free to use, allowing developers to design, manufacture, and sell RISC-V chips and software without paying royalties. This openness and flexibility have garnered significant interest from academia, industry, and hobbyist communities. Background and Design Philosophy The RISC-V ISA was designed at the University of California, Berkeley, to provide a practical and efficient instruction set for a broad range of computing applications. Its design emphasizes simplicity and extensibility, enabling easy implementation in hardware. The core RISC-V architecture consists of a small base integer instruction set, with multiple optional extensions to provide additional functionality, such as floating-point arithmetic, atomic operations, and vector processing. Key Features Modular ISA: The RISC-V architecture is highly modular, consisting of a base integer set (I) and various optional extensions like M (integer multiplication and division), A (atomic instructions), F and D (single- and double-precision floating-point), and V (vector operations). This modularity allows developers to tailor the ISA to their specific needs. Scalability: RISC-V can be scaled to fit different performance and power requirements, making it suitable for everything from low-power embedded systems to high-performance computing. Simplicity: The instruction set is designed to be simple, enabling straightforward implementations that can lead to higher performance and lower power consumption. This simplicity also makes it easier for new designers to learn and for verification processes to be conducted more efficiently. Openness: RISC-V is open-source, with its specifications available to the public. This openness fosters innovation and collaboration across a wide range of industries and research institutions. It also reduces the dependency on proprietary architectures controlled by a few companies. Ecosystem and Adoption The RISC-V ecosystem has rapidly expanded, with significant contributions from both academia and industry. Many universities have adopted RISC-V for teaching and research, and a growing number of commercial products incorporate RISC-V processors. The RISC-V Foundation, now RISC-V International, oversees the development and adoption of the ISA, ensuring compatibility and fostering a robust ecosystem. Companies like SiFive, Western Digital, and NVIDIA have invested in RISC-V, developing processors and tools that leverage the architecture’s flexibility and efficiency. These investments highlight RISC-V’s potential to disrupt the traditional ISA landscape dominated by architectures like ARM and x86. Applications and Future Prospects RISC-V’s versatility makes it suitable for a wide array of applications, from Internet of Things (IoT) devices to supercomputers. Its open nature also supports custom implementations for specialized applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The future of RISC-V looks promising, with ongoing developments aimed at enhancing its capabilities and expanding its adoption. As more organizations recognize the benefits of an open ISA, RISC-V is poised to play a significant role in the next generation of computing technology, driving innovation and reducing costs across the industry. Further articles you may find of interest on the subject of RISC-V VisionFive 2 quad-core RISC-V dev board

Source: Liliputing : LinuxGizmos



