Milk-V Duo S mini PC with RISC-V and ARM processor cores

The world of compact computing has just been enriched with the introduction of the Milk-V Duo S, a small yet powerful single-board computer that is equipped with RISC-V and ARM processor cores. This new device is not just another entry in the market; it’s a significant step forward, offering a unique combination of two different types of processor cores in one compact package. The Milk-V Duo S is designed to handle a wide range of tasks, from simple coding to complex machine learning projects, and it’s priced to be accessible to a broad audience, starting at just $11.

At the heart of the Milk-V Duo S is the Sophgo SG2000 processor, a chip that brings together the best of both worlds: the efficiency of RISC-V and the reliable performance of ARM technology. This dual-core processor is complemented by a neural processing unit (NPU), which is specifically designed to speed up AI-related tasks. This makes the Milk-V Duo S a powerful platform for those looking to push the boundaries of what’s possible with compact computing.

The versatility of the Milk-V Duo S is one of its standout features. It comes equipped with a range of connectivity options, including a 10/100 Ethernet jack for stable wired internet connections and USB Type-C and Type-A ports for connecting a variety of peripherals. The board also includes a microSD card reader for expandable storage, and it’s equipped with 512MB of DDR3 memory, which is more than capable of managing multiple tasks simultaneously. For those who need wireless connectivity, certain models of the Milk-V Duo S also include WiFi and Bluetooth, as well as eMMC storage options for faster data access and improved security.

The design of the Milk-V Duo S is focused on expansion and customization. It features two MIPI-CSI connectors for attaching cameras, a MIPI-DSI connector for displays, and 39 GPIO pins for interfacing with a wide range of sensors and components. This level of expandability makes the Milk-V Duo S an excellent choice for those looking to create custom devices or prototypes.

Powering the Milk-V Duo S is straightforward, requiring only a 5V/1A input. The board also includes hardware buttons for boot, recovery, and reset, which simplifies system management. A particularly interesting feature is the ability to selectively activate USB ports, allowing users to choose between USB Type-C or Type-A ports depending on the needs of their project.

When compared to its predecessors, such as the Duo and Duo 256M, the Milk-V Duo S stands out with more RAM and an Ethernet jack, enhancing its capabilities in networking and multitasking. However, it does come with a slightly less powerful NPU, a trade-off for the additional memory and connectivity features. Despite its small size, measuring just 43 x 43mm (1.7″ x 1.7″), the Milk-V Duo S is a robust computer that doesn’t compromise on power or functionality. It’s an ideal solution for projects where space is at a premium but performance cannot be sacrificed.

Source : LinuxGizmos : Liliputing



