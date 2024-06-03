$8 MilkV Duo dual RISC-V microcontroller lets you run Arduino and Linux in parallel

The MilkV Duo is revolutionizing the microcontroller landscape by integrating dual RISC-V processors, with one core running Arduino or RTOS and the other operating Linux. Priced at approximately $10, this microcontroller is a game-changer for hobbyists and developers alike, offering a wealth of capabilities in a compact form.

Microcontrollers have seen significant advancements, fueled by affordable Chinese chips and open-source platforms like Arduino, Espressif, and Raspberry Pi. As Raspberry Pi shifts its focus towards commercial applications, the market is ripe for innovative solutions. The advent of the RISC-V architecture further drives this evolution, promoting open-source innovation at the chip level and enabling the creation of more customizable hardware.

Manufacturers are increasingly embracing RISC-V, resulting in sophisticated chips and boards capable of running Linux. Low-cost RISC-V chips, such as WCH’s CH32V003, and advanced boards from Luckfox and MilkV are becoming more widespread, offering powerful alternatives to traditional microcontrollers.

Key Features and Specifications

The MilkV Duo distinguishes itself with its dual RISC-V processors: a 1GHz core and a 700MHz C906 core, along with an 8051 MCU core. Despite its compact form factor, comparable to the Pi Pico, the MilkV Duo is packed with impressive features:

SD card boot

Ethernet connectivity

USB connectivity

Camera adapter

Specifications for Each Model:

MilkV Duo (64MB)

Processor: CV1800B 1GHz and 700MHz RISC-V C906 processors Integrated CVITEK TPU for smart detection

CV1800B Memory: SIP DRAM 64MB

SIP DRAM 64MB Video: Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 2880×1620@20fps

Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 2880×1620@20fps Audio: 16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions

16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions Connectivity: 1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant

1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant GPIO: Up to 26 GPIO pins

MilkV Duo 256M

Processor: SG2002 1GHz and 700MHz RISC-V C906 processors or optional Cortex-A53@1GHz Integrated 1TOPS@INT8 TPU for smart detection

SG2002 Memory: SIP DRAM 256MB

SIP DRAM 256MB Video: Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 5M@30fps

Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 5M@30fps Audio: 16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions

16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions Connectivity: 1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant

1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant GPIO: Comprehensive ISP features, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI interfaces

MilkV Duo S

Processor: SG2000 1GHz and 700MHz RISC-V C906 processors or optional Cortex-A53@1GHz Integrated 0.5TOPS@INT8 TPU for smart detection

SG2000 Memory: SIP DRAM 512MB

SIP DRAM 512MB Video: Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 5M@30fps

Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 5M@30fps Audio: 16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions

16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions Connectivity: 1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant

1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant GPIO: Enhanced IO capabilities, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI interfaces

Versatile Capabilities and Applications

One of the most remarkable features of the MilkV Duo is its ability to run Arduino and Linux simultaneously. This dual-core setup facilitates a wide range of applications, from simple LED blinking to complex video streaming.

The MilkV Duo is a compelling alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero for lower-end applications. Its versatility and power make it an attractive tool for both hobbyists and developers, fostering community projects and paving the way for advanced applications like image recognition and home network integration.

With its groundbreaking dual-core RISC-V architecture and extensive peripheral support, the MilkV Duo is set to make a significant impact in the microcontroller world. Its affordability, versatility, and robust capabilities make it an essential addition to the toolkit of any hobbyist or developer looking to create innovative projects and solutions.

