$8 MilkV Duo dual RISC-V microcontroller lets you run Arduino and Linux in parallel

The MilkV Duo is revolutionizing the microcontroller landscape by integrating dual RISC-V processors, with one core running Arduino or RTOS and the other operating Linux. Priced at approximately $10, this microcontroller is a game-changer for hobbyists and developers alike, offering a wealth of capabilities in a compact form.
Microcontrollers have seen significant advancements, fueled by affordable Chinese chips and open-source platforms like Arduino, Espressif, and Raspberry Pi. As Raspberry Pi shifts its focus towards commercial applications, the market is ripe for innovative solutions. The advent of the RISC-V architecture further drives this evolution, promoting open-source innovation at the chip level and enabling the creation of more customizable hardware.
Manufacturers are increasingly embracing RISC-V, resulting in sophisticated chips and boards capable of running Linux. Low-cost RISC-V chips, such as WCH’s CH32V003, and advanced boards from Luckfox and MilkV are becoming more widespread, offering powerful alternatives to traditional microcontrollers.
Key Features and Specifications
The MilkV Duo distinguishes itself with its dual RISC-V processors: a 1GHz core and a 700MHz C906 core, along with an 8051 MCU core. Despite its compact form factor, comparable to the Pi Pico, the MilkV Duo is packed with impressive features:
- SD card boot
- Ethernet connectivity
- USB connectivity
- Camera adapter
Specifications for Each Model:
MilkV Duo (64MB)
- Processor: CV1800B
- 1GHz and 700MHz RISC-V C906 processors
- Integrated CVITEK TPU for smart detection
- Memory: SIP DRAM 64MB
- Video: Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 2880×1620@20fps
- Audio: 16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions
- Connectivity: 1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant
- GPIO: Up to 26 GPIO pins
MilkV Duo 256M
- Processor: SG2002
- 1GHz and 700MHz RISC-V C906 processors or optional Cortex-A53@1GHz
- Integrated 1TOPS@INT8 TPU for smart detection
- Memory: SIP DRAM 256MB
- Video: Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 5M@30fps
- Audio: 16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions
- Connectivity: 1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant
- GPIO: Comprehensive ISP features, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI interfaces
MilkV Duo S
- Processor: SG2000
- 1GHz and 700MHz RISC-V C906 processors or optional Cortex-A53@1GHz
- Integrated 0.5TOPS@INT8 TPU for smart detection
- Memory: SIP DRAM 512MB
- Video: Supports H.264/H.265 encoding, up to 5M@30fps
- Audio: 16-bit audio codec with built-in mic input and output functions
- Connectivity: 1 Ethernet PHY, USB 2.0 compliant
- GPIO: Enhanced IO capabilities, MIPI DSI, MIPI CSI interfaces
Versatile Capabilities and Applications
One of the most remarkable features of the MilkV Duo is its ability to run Arduino and Linux simultaneously. This dual-core setup facilitates a wide range of applications, from simple LED blinking to complex video streaming.
The MilkV Duo is a compelling alternative to the Raspberry Pi Zero for lower-end applications. Its versatility and power make it an attractive tool for both hobbyists and developers, fostering community projects and paving the way for advanced applications like image recognition and home network integration.
With its groundbreaking dual-core RISC-V architecture and extensive peripheral support, the MilkV Duo is set to make a significant impact in the microcontroller world. Its affordability, versatility, and robust capabilities make it an essential addition to the toolkit of any hobbyist or developer looking to create innovative projects and solutions.
