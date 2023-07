BeagleV-Ahead RISC-V single board computer SBC launches

BeagleBoard Well-known for its open-source hardware, as this week announced the release of its latest creation, the BeagleV-Ahead. This single-board computer (SBC) is an innovative device powered by the quad-core 64-bit RISC-V SoC, the TH1520, from T-Head. Breaking new ground in the rapidly expanding RISC-V sphere, BeagleV-Ahead is all set to make its mark on the future of open-source hardware.

The BeagleV-Ahead is an exemplar of the computer hardware democratization process. It illustrates how an open-source hardware platform built on the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) can bring greater access, superior performance, and unprecedented flexibility. It’s an open invitation for developers, researchers, and tech enthusiasts to delve into the depths of RISC-V technology and make exciting discoveries.

BeagleV-Ahead RISC-V single board computer

This SBC’s compact design, robust performance, and varied I/O interfaces make it a reliable tool for a wide range of applications. Whether you’re looking at Internet of Things (IoT) devices, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, or embedded systems, the BeagleV-Ahead fits right in.

The Key Features:

The BeagleV-Ahead is equipped with the Alibaba T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V Xuantie C910 processor. It also houses a Xuantie C906 audio DSP, a low-power Xuantie E902 core, a 50 GFLOPS Imagination 3D GPU, and a 4 TOPS NPU. Storage: It comes with 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 16 GB eMMC storage, and a microSD expansion slot.

It comes with 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM, 16 GB eMMC storage, and a microSD expansion slot. Networking: The SBC features 2.4 GHz/5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Gigabit Ethernet for reliable networking.

The SBC features 2.4 GHz/5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Gigabit Ethernet for reliable networking. Connectivity: It offers connectivity options like microHDMI, USB3 microAB (host/device), and Serial debug.

It offers connectivity options like microHDMI, USB3 microAB (host/device), and Serial debug. Add-on board expansion: You can enhance your board with the mikroBUS shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO), 2xCSI, DSI, and BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins.

You can enhance your board with the mikroBUS shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO), 2xCSI, DSI, and BeagleBone compatible 92-pin cape header pins. Open-Source Design: In line with the principles of open-source hardware, users are free to access and modify the board’s design and firmware. This promotes greater collaboration and innovation within the RISC-V community.

In line with the principles of open-source hardware, users are free to access and modify the board’s design and firmware. This promotes greater collaboration and innovation within the RISC-V community. Linux-Compatible: The BeagleV-Ahead comes with Yocto pre-installed, and also supports Ubuntu & Fedora.

BeagleV-Ahead is a versatile, powerful, and accessible device that paves the way for new horizons in the world of open-source hardware. From tech-savvy developers to curious hobbyists, anyone looking to explore the potential of RISC-V technology will find it to be a powerful ally.

“We are extremely excited to introduce BeagleV-Ahead to the world,” said Jason Kridner, Co-Founder of BeagleBoard.org. “RISC-V is rapidly gaining momentum as a transformative technology, and we believe that BeagleV-Ahead will play a crucial role in its widespread adoption. Our goal is to provide a robust, open-source platform that empowers users to unleash their creativity and develop cutting-edge solutions.”

“RISC-V is committed to offering our community a diverse array of hardware and software to innovate. We’re glad another great board is available to help make RISC-V development more accessible,” said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. “We’ve already seen strong adoption of RISC-V in the markets that BeagleBoard.org is targeting, including the IoT and AI, so we look forward to seeing what developers across the globe create with BeagleV-Ahead.”

Source : BB



