ASUS IoT has this week introduced a new mini PC in the form of the Tinker V the companies first single-board computer (SBC) powered by a 64-bit RISC-V based processor. The SBC supports both Linux Debian and Yocto operating systems and employs the open-source Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), based on Reduced Instruction Set (RISC) principles.

The Tinker V mini PC is equipped with a Renesas RZ/Five MPU, which incorporates the RISC-V AndesCore AX45MP single-core supporting 1.0 GHz operating frequencies. As well as featuring GPIO, micro-USB, dual gigabit Ethernet, a pair of CAN bus interfaces and two RS232 COM ports. It also benefits from 1 GB of built-in RAM and an optional 16 GB eMMC, while supporting a wide range of operating temperatures from as low as -20°C to as high as 60°C explains ASUS in its press release.

Shigeki Kato, Vice President of Renesas’ Enterprise Infrastructure Business Division said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with ASUS and witness how our general-purpose RZ/Five MPU can contribute to the expansion of RISC-V in IoT systems. ASUS has been instrumental in integrating our device in the Tinker V SBC and we look forward to introducing more comprehensive RISC-V-based MPU solutions to our customers through our collaboration.”

ASUS Tinker V RISC-V mini PC

Dr. Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology, added: “Andes has collaborated with ​​ASUS IoT for the exciting Tinker V product. This powerful single-board computer employs the Andes AX45MP, and I look forward to​​ seeing more devices from innovators in the global industrial market embedded with Andes’ advanced RISC-V processor families.”

“The RISC-V processor in Tinker V employs the open-source Instruction Set Architecture (ISA), based on Reduced Instruction Set (RISC) principles. Compared with traditional x86 and Arm platforms, the defining benefit of RISC-V is that ISA is open source. Both individual developers and enterprises can change, optimize and deploy freely based on the RISC-V architecture — bypassing licensing and copyright fees.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS





