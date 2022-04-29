PolarBerry secure PolarFire SoC Linux SBC and SoM

PolarBerry was successfully launched back in 2020 and is once again available from the Crowd Supply website with prices starting from $999. The system-on-module (SoM) that makes it easy to develop for and integrate Microchip’s PolarFire SoC, a low-power FPGA with a secure, four-application-core, 64-bit, Linux-capable RISC-V subsystem.

Sundance DSP also offers a SE215 PCIe SoM Carrier Board also priced at $999 offering a PCIe x1 Gen2 carrier card for a single PolarBerry SoM. Includes JTAG and UART via a micro USB connector, Display Port output, power and user LEDs, and a low-pin-count (LPC) FMC site. The board has a 12 VDC power input connector so it can be used as an embedded or desktop solution. Via jumper selection, this board can also be used as a RootComplex in a PCIe passive carrier. (PolarBerry SoM not included).

“PolarBerry is the first production- and deployment-ready SoM with a hardened real-time, Linux-capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem bringing low power consumption, thermal efficiency, and defense-grade security to embedded systems. With a deterministic, coherent RISC-V CPU cluster and a deterministic L2 memory subsystem enabling Linux and real-time applications, PolarBerry is the ideal SoM for users who are looking to develop systems which are not based on ARM processors.”

Source : Crowd Supply

