Khadas VIM1S Amlogic S905Y4 single-board computer $65

A new mini PC has been unveiled in the form of the Khadas VIM1S single-board computer powered by the Amlogic S905Y4 SOC 2.0GHz Quad Core Cortex-A35 CPU, an upgraded version of the Amlogic S905X. The processor is supported by 2GB LPDDR4 at 1176MHz and 16GB of eMMC 5.0 storage. Other features include the OOWOW system that allows you to easily download install the new operating system from the web in just a few minutes. The mini PC can be connected to a single 4K display or up to four 1080p displays depending on your needs.

Priced at $65 the latest single-board computer from the engineers at Khadas is $10 more expensive than its previous VIM1 mini PC but includes a wealth of connectivity in the form of a AP6256 Wi-Fi Module 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and 10/100M LAN port with WOL support. Other connections and features include a VIN port, programmable MCU, 40-Pin GPIO header, three user buttons, hardware encryption, dual (500mA & 750mA Load) USB ports, and a single USB Type-C port.

Khadas VIM1S single-board computer

Programmable 8bit MCU with 16mb of SPI-Flash

Cooling fan header 4-Pins 0.8mm Pitch Header, with PWM Speed Control

Programmable MCU with 16mb of SPI-Flash

XPWR for external Power button

Onboard SPI Flash

Khadas TST

3D CAD Files

The Khadas VIM1S single-board computer measures 82.0 x 57.5 x 11.5 mm in size and weighs just 28.5 g and in the box you get a Wi-Fi antenna, user manual and quick start guide.

Source : Khadas : Liliputing



