AAEON NanoCOM-RAP 13th Gen Intel Core Type 10 CPU module

AAEON has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the NanoCOM-RAP, a COM Express Type 10 CPU Module powered by 13th Generation Intel Core processors. This new module is designed to cater to customers who require a small, flexible, and scalable solution without compromising on performance. The NanoCOM-RAP is available in various SKUs, ranging from the Intel Processor U300E to the Intel Core i7-1365UE CPU, offering up to 10 cores and 12 threads.

The NanoCOM-RAP Type 10 CPU module is a new innovation due to its combination of high CPU performance and relatively low power consumption. This makes it an ideal choice for applications that require robust processing capabilities in a compact form factor. The module is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5 memory, an upgrade from its predecessor’s LPDDR4, ensuring faster data processing and improved efficiency.

Advanced Graphics and Versatile Storage

Storage and expansion capabilities are key features of the NanoCOM-RAP. By default, the module offers two SATA drives, and additional expansion is possible via four PCIe slots. For those needing more storage, an optional 128 GB of onboard NVMe is available. This flexibility makes the NanoCOM-RAP suitable for a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to AI vision systems.

Integrated Intel UHD Graphics support dual display outputs via both DDI and eDP outputs, with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz. This high-definition display capability, combined with the module’s audio interface, makes it well-suited for applications in the AI vision space, where clear and detailed visual output is crucial.

Robust Design for Industrial Applications

AAEON’s NanoCOM-RAP continues the company’s tradition of offering flexible interface options. The module includes a LAN port with Intel Ethernet Controller I226-IT at 2.5GbE and multiple USB ports (eight USB 2.0 and two USB 3.2 Gen 2). This layout provides ample options for integrating peripheral devices such as cameras and sensors. Additionally, the module supports various serial communication options, including two 2-Wire UART, an 8-bit GPIO, SMBus, and I2C, making it ideal for embedded industrial, robotic, and edge computing applications.

The NanoCOM-RAP is designed with industrial applications in mind. It features a 9 V ~ 15 V power input range, onboard TPM 2.0 for enhanced security, and a lightweight build of just 0.15 lb. Its compact 84 mm x 55 mm form factor allows for easy deployment in tight spaces, making it a versatile solution for various industrial environments.

Pricing and Availability

The NanoCOM-RAP Type 10 CPU module is available now through AAEON’s distribution channels. Pricing varies depending on the specific SKU and configuration chosen. For detailed pricing information and to place an order, customers are encouraged to contact AAEON directly or visit its official website.

Operating System Support

The module supports multiple operating systems, including Windows 10 (64-bit) and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.2 with Kernel 5.19. This flexibility allows developers to choose the best environment for their specific applications, ensuring compatibility and ease of integration.

