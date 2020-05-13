AAEON VPC-3350AI embedded mini PC featuring Intel Movidius Myriad X unveiled

The VPC-3350AI embedded mini PC is based on a flexible platform powered by Intel Atom x5 E3940 (formerly Apollo Lake) paired with two Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU modules. Together, these modules provide the VPC-3350AI with processing speeds up to 210 FPS and 8 TOPs as a dedicated neural network accelerator (evaluated by GooLeNet).

– Intel Atom x5-E3940 Processor

– 2 x Intel Myriad™ X VPU inside

– Supports DDR3L SODIMM up to 8 GB

– Supports Two Display by HDMI x1, DP x 1

– Intel Giga Ethernet x 5 Ports, including 4 x PoE Ports, 1 x LAN

– 4-CH DI & 4-CH DO (Isolation, optional )

– -20 °C to 60 °C fanless operation

AAEON explains that this configuration of two VPUs with processor allows the VPC-3350AI to support asynchronous processing of AI models, allowing for higher framerates and faster, smoother image processing for AI inferences. “With flexible design and AI processing powered by Intel Movidius Myriad X, the VPC-3350AI is the choice for vital embedded applications which rely on processing of visual data,” said Josh Chen, Product Manager with AAEON’s Network Security Division. “With its flexible design, the VPC-3350AI offers several key advantages as a solution for many of today’s AI and edge computing needs.”

“Built for industrial and in-vehicle use, the VPC-3350AI provides faster and smoother AI processing compared to similar systems which rely on CPU performance alone.the VPC-3350AI is a perfect fit for AI and edge computing applications, including license plate and facial recognition. As an in-vehicle AI embedded system, it helps to power driver safety applications such as advanced driver-assist systems (ADAS) or driver monitoring and behavior analysis for heavy vehicle operators.”

For full specifications and ordering options jump over to the AAEON website by following the link below.

Source : AAEON : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals