NVIDIA Jetpack 6 now supported on BOXER-8640AI for AI development

AAEON, a leading provider of AI edge computing solutions, has recently announced that its Fanless Embedded AI System, the BOXER-8640AI, now supports the highly anticipated NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 software development kit (SDK). This groundbreaking update is poised to transform the landscape of AI development by offering a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline the creation and deployment of innovative AI applications.

Accelerating AI Development

NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 introduces a innovative set of tools and services that significantly enhance the capabilities of AI developers. The Jetson Platform Services, a modular and API-driven suite of pre-built and cloud-native software services, lies at the heart of this update. These services drastically reduce the time and effort required to configure and deploy edge AI applications, allowing developers to focus on innovation and optimization.

Among the key components of NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 is the AI Perception Service, which leverages the NVIDIA DeepStream SDK to provide advanced perception capabilities. This service empowers developers to create applications that can accurately interpret and respond to real-world data, such as video streams and sensor inputs, opening up a wide range of possibilities for intelligent systems.

Another crucial aspect of NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 is the Sensor Management and Storage functionality, powered by VST. This feature allows for efficient handling and storage of sensor data, ensuring that AI applications have access to the information they need to make informed decisions. By streamlining data management, AAEON’s BOXER-8640AI with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 enables developers to build more responsive and adaptable AI systems.

NVIDIA JetPack 6.0

In addition to the AI Perception Service and Sensor Management, NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 introduces AI Analytics capabilities. This powerful feature enables the processing of metadata into valuable time-series insights, providing developers with a deeper understanding of the data their AI applications are working with. By leveraging AI Analytics, businesses can uncover hidden patterns, trends, and anomalies, leading to more informed decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

The combination of AAEON’s BOXER-8640AI and NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 empowers developers to create innovative edge AI solutions that can transform industries. From smart retail and transportation to autonomous mobile robots and Industry 4.0, the possibilities are endless. With the enhanced features and tools provided by this powerful partnership, businesses can unlock the true potential of AI and stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Robust Specifications for Unparalleled Performance

The BOXER-8640AI, now equipped with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0, features an impressive array of specifications designed to deliver unparalleled performance. At its core lies the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module, a state-of-the-art AI computing platform that offers exceptional processing power and energy efficiency. With support for up to 64 GB of LPDDR5 memory and multiple storage options, the BOXER-8640AI can handle even the most demanding AI workloads with ease.

To further enhance its capabilities, the BOXER-8640AI includes an extensive range of I/O interfaces, ensuring seamless integration with various sensors, devices, and networks. The system also supports Linux Ubuntu 22.04, providing developers with a stable and familiar operating environment for their AI applications.

Under the hood, the BOXER-8640AI leverages innovative technologies from NVIDIA, including TensorRT 8.6.2 for high-performance deep learning inference, DLA 3.14 for hardware acceleration of convolutional neural networks, cuDNN 8.9.4 for optimized deep learning primitives, and CUDA 12.2.1 for comprehensive GPU-accelerated application development. These technologies work in harmony to deliver unrivaled performance and efficiency, allowing developers to push the boundaries of what is possible with AI.

Flexible and Scalable Solutions

For businesses and developers seeking even more flexibility and scalability, AAEON offers a range of options within its BOXER-8000 series that also support NVIDIA JetPack 6.0. This allows organizations to choose the solution that best fits their specific requirements and budget, ensuring that they can harness the power of AI without compromising on performance or features.

The BOXER-8640AI, now powered by NVIDIA JetPack 6.0, is available for immediate purchase through AAEON’s extensive distribution channels. While pricing may vary depending on the specific configuration and additional features required, the base model of the BOXER-8640AI is offered at a competitive price point, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. To obtain detailed pricing information and explore customization options, interested parties are encouraged to contact AAEON directly or visit their official website.

As the world continues to embrace the transformative potential of AI, AAEON’s BOXER-8640AI, coupled with the groundbreaking capabilities of NVIDIA JetPack 6.0, presents a compelling solution for businesses and developers alike. By harnessing the power of this innovative partnership, organizations can unlock new possibilities, streamline their operations, and drive innovation in ways that were previously unimaginable. The future of AI is here, and AAEON and NVIDIA are leading the charge.



