AAEON mini de next Edge PC with an Embedded Intel Core CPU unveiled

AAEON has announce the launch of the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, the world’s smallest Edge PC. This compact powerhouse is designed to meet the growing demands of edge computing and IoT gateway solutions, especially in environments where space is at a premium. Measuring just 95.5 mm x 69.5 mm x 42.5 mm with a heatsink, and 95.5 mm x 69.5 mm x 45.4 mm with an active cooler, the de next-TGU8-EZBOX is a marvel of miniaturization, offering unparalleled performance and functionality in a tiny package.

The de next-TGU8-EZBOX Intel Edge PC is the perfect solution for businesses and organizations that require powerful computing capabilities in space-constrained environments. Its compact size allows for easy integration into a wide range of applications, such as industrial automation, digital signage, and smart city infrastructure. The device’s small footprint also makes it ideal for use in remote locations or in situations where a traditional desktop computer would be impractical or impossible to deploy.

Uncompromising Performance and Connectivity

Despite its small size, the TGU8-EZBOX does not compromise on performance. It features an embedded Intel Core processor and 16 GB of onboard LPDDR4x system memory, ensuring high bandwidth and efficient data processing. This powerful combination enables the device to handle demanding workloads, such as real-time data analysis, machine learning, and video processing, with ease.

The system also includes multiple high-speed interfaces, such as two LAN ports (2.5GbE and GbE), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and one HDMI 1.4b port, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial-grade applications. These interfaces allow for seamless connectivity with various peripherals, sensors, and displays, allowing businesses to create comprehensive and integrated edge computing solutions.

Intel Edge PC

For those interested in expanding their edge computing capabilities, AAEON offers a range of compatible expansion modules for the de next-TGU8-EZBOX. These include AI acceleration, Wi-Fi, 4G support, and PCIe expansion options, making the device a versatile solution for various industrial and digital signage applications.

The M.2 2280 M-Key expansion slot provides users with the flexibility to add storage, connectivity, or acceleration modules as needed. This modular approach allows businesses to customize the de next-TGU8-EZBOX to meet their specific requirements, ensuring optimal performance and cost-effectiveness.

The de next-TGU8-EZBOX supports both Windows 10 and Ubuntu 20.04.4 (Kernel 5.13) operating systems, providing users with the flexibility to choose the platform that best suits their needs. This broad operating system support ensures compatibility with a wide range of software applications and development tools, making it easier for businesses to integrate the device into their existing infrastructure and workflows.

Pricing and Availability

The de next-TGU8-EZBOX is now available for purchase through AAEON’s official distribution channels. Pricing details can be obtained by contacting AAEON directly or visiting their website. Given its advanced features, compact design, and versatile expansion options, the de next-TGU8-EZBOX offers excellent value for businesses looking to implement edge computing solutions in space-constrained environments.

As the demand for edge computing continues to grow, AAEON’s de next-TGU8-EZBOX is poised to become a key player in the market, allowing businesses across various industries to harness the power of edge computing and drive innovation in their respective fields.



