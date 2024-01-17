AEON UP Xtreme 7100 mini PC built for robotic applications

The world of robotics is constantly evolving, and with the introduction of the AAEON UP Xtreme 7100 robotics mini PC, we are witnessing a significant leap forward in the capabilities of robotic computing. AAEON, a renowned developer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms, has unveiled this new Mini PC that is set to make a substantial impact on the robotics industry. The UP Xtreme 7100 is a compact, yet powerful computing solution that is ideal for a range of robotic applications, including Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), AGVs with AI, and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR).

At the core of the UP Xtreme 7100 robotics mini PC are the Intel Core i3-N305 and Intel Processor N97 CPUs. These processors are chosen for their ability to deliver a perfect balance between energy efficiency and processing power. This is crucial for robotics applications where maintaining high performance without consuming excessive power is a must. The UP Xtreme 7100’s design is notably compact, which is a significant advantage when it comes to integrating the system into the tight confines of AGVs and AMRs. The board itself measures just 120.35 mm by 122.5 mm, and the Mini PC version has dimensions of 152 mm by 124 mm by 40 mm, showcasing its space-efficient design.

AEON UP Xtreme 7100

Connectivity is a breeze with the UP Xtreme 7100, thanks to its wide array of I/O options. It includes terminal blocks for serial communication, a 30-pin connector for digital I/O and isolated RS-232/422/485, as well as several high-speed I/O ports. These ports include two RJ-45 ports, four USB Type-A ports, and one USB Type-C port that also supports DisplayPort 1.4a. For display output, there’s an eDP 1.3 connector. The device also facilitates easy integration with CANBus networks, which are essential for industrial and automotive applications, through its onboard CAN 2.0B, DIP switch, and LED indicators.

Durability is a key aspect of the UP Xtreme 7100 robotics mini PC, as it is built to withstand the rigors of industrial environments. It features a wide power input range and is designed to resist surges, vibrations, and shocks. The I/O ports are lockable, ensuring reliable performance even in challenging conditions. For those who require even more protection, there’s an optional shock absorber kit that can be added to the UP Xtreme 7100 Edge system-level solution, safeguarding the device from impacts and vibrations.

Storage is another area where the UP Xtreme 7100 excels. It offers a variety of storage options, including up to 64 GB of eMMC, 6 Gb/s SATA, and an M.2 2280 M-Key slot. The device is also compatible with the Hailo-8 M.2 2280 AI module, which can significantly enhance its AI inferencing capabilities. To ensure that the UP Xtreme 7100 remains relevant in the future, it supports M.2 2230 E-Key and M.2 3052 B-Key for Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, allowing users to keep their robotics systems up-to-date with the latest advancements in technology.

The AAEON UP Xtreme 7100 robotics mini PC solution is a robust, versatile, and space-saving computing solution that is designed to meet the demanding needs of modern robotics. With its powerful Intel CPUs, extensive connectivity options, and a sturdy build, it is well-equipped to advance the field of robotics technology. Whether it’s for AGVs, AMRs, or other robotic applications, the UP Xtreme 7100 is ready to take on the challenges of today’s and tomorrow’s computing demands.



