TRMNL X 10.3-Inch E-Ink Minimalist Smart Display Offers Apps, Privacy and More

What if your smart display didn’t just keep you informed but also respected your privacy, adapted to your needs, and lasted for months on a single charge? In a world where most devices demand constant attention and compromise your data security, the TRMNL X dares to be different. This 10.3-inch e-ink smart display is more than a gadget, it’s a reimagining of how we interact with technology. With its privacy-first design, modular hardware, and open source software, the TRMNL X offers a rare combination of simplicity and innovation. Whether you’re a minimalist seeking a distraction-free dashboard or a developer eager to customize every detail, this device promises to redefine what a smart display can do.

In this overview, the development team explain how the TRMNL X balances innovative functionality with thoughtful design to create a tool that’s as versatile as it is secure. From its crisp e-ink display and modular build to its seamless integration with IoT devices, the TRMNL X is built to adapt to your personal and professional needs. In t he video below discover how its customizable dashboards, extended battery life, and commitment to sustainability set it apart in a crowded market. But what truly makes it unique is its unwavering focus on privacy, a feature that feels increasingly rare in today’s tech landscape. Could this be the smart display that finally puts you in control?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The TRMNL X is a 10.3-inch e-ink smart display designed for distraction-free dashboards, emphasizing privacy, sustainability, and customization for both personal and professional use from £164.

It features a high-quality e-ink display with a resolution of 1872×1404, fast refresh rates, and a durable, modular design with waterproofing and a magnetic USB-C charging connector.

Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery (optional 7000 mAh upgrade), the device offers an extended battery life of 2 to 6 months per charge, depending on usage.

The TRMNL X supports open source firmware, customizable dashboards, and over 80 plugins, including Google Calendar, weather updates, financial tickers, and ChatGPT integration, with future updates planned for gesture controls and portrait mode.

Privacy is a core feature, with one-directional data communication and no remote access to local networks, making sure secure use for sensitive personal and professional applications.

What Makes the TRMNL X Stand Out?

The TRMNL X distinguishes itself through its thoughtful design and robust features, which prioritize usability, durability, and long-term value. Its combination of high-quality hardware and user-centric design ensures it meets the needs of a wide range of users.

High-Quality Display: The 10.3-inch e-ink screen offers a resolution of 1872×1404 with 16 grayscale levels, providing crisp and clear visuals. Its fast refresh rates, 1.2 seconds for a full refresh and under 200 milliseconds for partial updates, make it ideal for displaying real-time information without delays.

The 10.3-inch e-ink screen offers a resolution of 1872×1404 with 16 grayscale levels, providing crisp and clear visuals. Its fast refresh rates, 1.2 seconds for a full refresh and under 200 milliseconds for partial updates, make it ideal for displaying real-time information without delays. Durable, Modular Design: The waterproof enclosure ensures longevity, while its screw-based modular design allows users to customize the device for specific applications. The magnetic USB-C charging connector adds convenience and reliability, making it easy to charge without wear and tear.

The waterproof enclosure ensures longevity, while its screw-based modular design allows users to customize the device for specific applications. The magnetic USB-C charging connector adds convenience and reliability, making it easy to charge without wear and tear. Extended Battery Life: Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the TRMNL X can operate for 2 to 6 months on a single charge, depending on usage. For those requiring even longer runtimes, an optional 7000 mAh battery upgrade is available, extending its usability further.

Connectivity and Sensor Capabilities

The TRMNL X is designed to integrate seamlessly into modern environments, offering robust connectivity and sensor options. Its dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) ensures fast and reliable communication, making it suitable for a variety of use cases. Additionally, the device includes a built-in accelerometer and a Qwiic connector, allowing users to connect external sensors effortlessly. These features make it an excellent choice for applications such as environmental monitoring, IoT device integration, or other advanced setups requiring real-time data collection and analysis.

TRMNL X

Customizable Software for Tailored Experiences

The TRMNL X runs on open source firmware, empowering developers to modify and expand its capabilities to suit their specific needs. It supports up to eight customizable dashboard layouts, allowing users to organize and prioritize the information they need most. With over 80 available plugins, including popular options like Google Calendar, weather updates, financial tickers, and ChatGPT integration, the device offers a wide range of functionality out of the box.

Future updates promise even greater versatility, with planned features such as gesture controls and portrait mode. These enhancements will further expand the device’s usability, making it an even more powerful tool for both personal and professional applications.

Privacy at the Core

Privacy is a cornerstone of the TRMNL X’s design. The device employs one-directional data communication, making sure that your information remains secure and inaccessible to external threats. Unlike many other smart devices, the TRMNL X does not allow remote access to local networks, making it a reliable choice for users who prioritize data security. This focus on privacy ensures that the TRMNL X can be trusted in both personal and professional settings, where safeguarding sensitive information is critical.

Pricing and Availability

The TRMNL X is competitively priced, offering excellent value for its features and capabilities. It is currently available for pre-order at $189, with a retail price set at $219. For customers in the UK and EU, pre-order prices are £145 and €166.95, respectively. An optional battery upgrade is available for $10, £8, or €8.95, providing additional flexibility for users with extended runtime needs. Pre-orders are fully refundable, and the device is expected to ship by the end of 2025, making sure that early adopters can secure their units ahead of its official release.

A Balance Between Simplicity and Innovation

The TRMNL X bridges the gap between modern technology and simplicity, offering a sustainable, privacy-focused, and customizable solution for users seeking a distraction-free way to stay informed. By combining the readability of e-ink technology with a flexible, open ecosystem, it caters to a wide range of applications, from personal dashboards at home to professional tools in the workplace. Whether you’re looking for a device to streamline your daily routines or a platform to explore advanced integrations, the TRMNL X adapts to your lifestyle while maintaining a strong commitment to privacy and long-term usability.

