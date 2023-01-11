Lenovo Smart Paper E Ink tablet

Following on from its launch in China last year Lenovo has now confirmed that its first foray into the E Ink tablet market will be arriving in the United States and other countries worldwide later this year. Priced at around $400 the Lenovo Smart Paper tablet features a 10.3 inch black-and-white touchscreen display offering 227 pixels per inch and a resolution of 1872 x 1404 pixels. The display also has an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments across 24 different levels of brightness.

Other features include connectivity via Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 5 as well as dual microphones and Smart Paper Pen compatibility. The E Ink tablet runs the Android 11 operating system and is capable of opening a wide variety of documents including Microsoft, PDF and EPUB as well as supporting handwriting to text recognition. The tablet is powered by a Rockchip RK3566 4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2 GHz supported by Mali-G52 2EE graphics with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a 3,350mAh rechargeable battery.

“As a notepad, you couldn’t ask for anything more from the Lenovo Smart Paper. Choose from 74 templates, each with near-unlimited pages, to handle any task, from to-do lists and technical drawing to musical notation. Write on screen (with pen, included) and the notepad can convert your handwriting to digital text for easy viewing later. You can also instantly edit or move around your existing notes anywhere on the page.”

Lenovo Smart Paper tablet

Your go-to device for note-taking, reading, & sketching

10.3″ E-Ink screen, dual-color auto-adjustable front light

Huge storage capacity (up to 50,000 pages), ultralong-lasting battery

Includes stylus pen, for that real pen-on-paper feeling

Choose from more than 2 million eBook.com books

Convert handwriting to text instantly, also sync & share docs

Optional premium cloud storage, translation, & voice-transcription subscription

Limited quantities available in Spring 2023

“Boxed with the Lenovo Smart Paper is the Lenovo Smart Paper Pen. Featuring nine pen types, including pen, pencil, highlighter, marker, and paint brush, it boasts 25ms latency and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection. As a result, you can draw, shade, sketch, and illustrate with real precision, plus enjoy a more natural pen-on-paper feeling. What’s more, this always-on pen uses electro-magnetic resonance technology, so you’ll never have to charge it.”

“Thanks to Ebooks.com, you can access more than two million books on the Lenovo Smart Paper. As well as having all the reading material you could need at your fingertips, you can view everything in almost any file format, from epub to pdf and docx. So you can make notes and write over anything, guilt-free—with highlighting, bookmarks, and annotations. You can also boost your vocabulary by tapping on any single word to find its definition via the smart dictionary.”

Source : Lenovo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals