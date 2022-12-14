PocketBook Viva 8 inch Color E Ink eReader

E Ink has this week introduced their latest creation in the form of the PocketBook Viva as well as announcing that the Gallery 3 has moved into mass production. Bigme, BOOX, iFlyTek, iReader, PocketBook, Readmoo and AOC are expected to shortly unveil their new products using the Gallery 3 which shipping dates expected to roll out year during 2023. As soon more information on pricing and availability is made available we will keep you up to speed as always.

“E Ink is very excited to have seven major customers announce new products featuring E Ink Gallery 3,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “E Ink Gallery 3 opens up a new chapter in digital reading, offers customers a full color, enhanced reading and shopping experience for eBooks, while offering sustainable reading options. We believe customers who own black and white eReaders will be encouraged to upgrade to a color reading experience with Gallery 3.”

E Ink PocketBook Viva eReader

“The market entry of our new PocketBook Viva e-reader based on E Ink Gallery 3 will be one of the most significant events of the first half of 2023 for our company,” said Evgeniy Zaitsev, Head of Sales of PocketBook International S.A. “This product is special to us because we have always believed that the future of digital reading is in color ePaper technologies. Ten years ago PocketBook was among the first manufacturers who released an e-reader with a color E Ink screen. Over the following years we used the latest color ePaper technologies to provide an outstanding reading experience to our users. And now we are happy to continue this more than ten-year tradition with PocketBook Viva, which is a long-awaited new stage of e-reading in color development.”

“Unlike an LCD tablet, E Ink products only require power to change an image, not to display it. This results in a very low powered device, with charges needed every few weeks vs. daily. In the past five years, 130 million eReaders have been in use globally, replacing the purchase of paper editions of books. It is estimated that paper books and LCD device would emit more than 100,000 and 50 times CO2 vs. eReaders respectively throughout that time.”

Source : E Ink





