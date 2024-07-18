Organize your life with the E-Ink desktop smart calendar assistant

With the NarTick Smart Calendar, this vision becomes a reality. Designed to streamline your life and enhance productivity, NarTick integrates effortlessly with your digital calendars and email, ensuring you never miss a beat. By leveraging this smart calendar, you can transform the way you manage your time and responsibilities, making your day-to-day life more efficient and less stressful.

Key Takeaways Seamless integration with digital calendars and email.

Real-time task synchronization and reminders.

Enhanced team collaboration with shared to-do lists.

Family coordination features, including medication reminders.

Habit tracking for personal development.

Effective time management with a clear dashboard.

Support for productivity techniques like the Pomodoro Technique.

Environmental monitoring for optimal comfort.

Eye-friendly E-Ink display and long battery life.

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the innovational project from roughly $109 or £84 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

NarTick Smart Calendar syncs with Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and your email, providing real-time task synchronization and reminders. Whether it’s a meeting, a deadline, or a personal errand, NarTick ensures you’re always on top of your schedule. Imagine never having to worry about missing an important event or task again. The real-time synchronization means that any changes made on one platform are instantly reflected across all your devices, keeping you consistently updated.

Managing team projects has never been easier. With shared to-do lists, NarTick offers transparent project management, making it suitable for both family and work teams. Everyone stays informed and aligned, boosting overall productivity. For example, if you’re working on a group project at work, you can assign tasks, set deadlines, and monitor progress all within the NarTick app. This level of transparency ensures that everyone knows what needs to be done and by when, reducing the chances of miscommunication and missed deadlines.

NarTick goes beyond professional use. It’s perfect for family coordination, offering features like medication reminders for seniors. Keep your loved ones on track with their daily routines and health needs. Imagine being able to set reminders for your parents to take their medication or for your kids to complete their homework. This feature ensures that everyone in the family is on the same page, making daily life smoother and more organized.

If the NarTick campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the NarTick smart calendar assistant project assess the promotional video below.

Building new habits is a breeze with NarTick. Whether you’re aiming to walk more or learn new words daily, NarTick supports your journey towards self-improvement with its habit tracking features. For instance, if you want to start a new exercise routine, you can set daily reminders and track your progress over time. This not only helps you stay committed but also provides a sense of accomplishment as you see your progress.

NarTick’s dashboard provides a clear view of your time management, from three days to a month. The four-quadrant board helps you prioritize tasks effectively, ensuring you focus on what truly matters. By categorizing tasks based on urgency and importance, you can allocate your time more efficiently and avoid getting overwhelmed by less critical tasks. This strategic approach to time management can significantly enhance your productivity and reduce stress.

Boost your efficiency with NarTick’s support for the Pomodoro Technique. Break down complex projects into manageable tasks and tackle them one step at a time, enhancing your productivity. For example, if you’re working on a large report, you can divide it into smaller sections and work on each section for a set period, followed by a short break. This method not only makes the task less daunting but also helps maintain your focus and energy levels.

Stay informed about your surroundings with NarTick’s environmental monitoring feature. It keeps track of temperature and humidity, ensuring your environment is always comfortable. This can be particularly useful if you work from home or spend a lot of time indoors. By maintaining an optimal environment, you can improve your comfort and productivity.

NarTick features an eye-friendly E-Ink display, making it easy to read in any lighting condition. Plus, with a 14-day battery life on a single charge, you can rely on NarTick to keep you organized without frequent recharging. The E-Ink display reduces eye strain, making it ideal for long-term use, while the extended battery life ensures that you don’t have to worry about your device running out of power when you need it the most.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the smart calendar assistant, jump over to the official NarTick crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



