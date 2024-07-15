OKPad dual-screen Android tablet with LCD and E Ink displays

If you are searching for a versatile Android tablet which can be used for both everyday tasks as well as reading and notifications thanks to its integrated E Ink display you might be interested in the OKPad by Bluegen. This dual-screen Android tablet is designed to cater to your diverse needs, whether you’re working, studying, or enjoying some downtime. The OKPad is not just another gadget; it’s a catalyst that brings together the best of multiple worlds into one compact, efficient device.

Key Takeaways Combines functionalities of a laptop, tablet, and e-book reader

Features dual screens: 8.9-inch color LCD and 7.8-inch high-resolution E Ink

Supports a precision stylus with 4096 pressure levels and tilt detection

Adaptable 360-degree hinge for multiple usage modes

Lightweight and portable, weighing just 790 grams

Long-lasting 7000mAh battery with smart power management and fast-charging

Additional features like the Ink APP and screen switch button for enhanced usability

Early bird opportunities are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $249 or £192 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the regular price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The OKPad features an 8.9-inch color LCD display and a 7.8-inch high-resolution E Ink display. The LCD screen is perfect for vibrant visuals and multimedia, making it ideal for watching videos, browsing the web, or even playing games. On the other hand, the E Ink display is designed for reading and note-taking, significantly reducing eye strain during extended use. Imagine switching from reading a novel to watching a tutorial video with just a press of the screen switch button—it’s that effortless.

Whether you’re sketching, taking notes, or editing documents, the OKPad’s electromagnetic stylus offers 4096 pressure levels and tilt detection for precise input. This means you can create detailed drawings, annotate PDFs, or jot down quick notes with incredible accuracy. The built-in eraser makes corrections a breeze, ensuring your work is always polished and professional. Think about the convenience of having a digital canvas that responds to your every touch, making your creative process smoother and more enjoyable.

The 360-degree hinge allows you to use the OKPad in multiple modes: Laptop, Tablet, and E-Book. This adaptability makes it perfect for various tasks and settings, from typing out reports to reading your favorite novel. Imagine flipping the device into laptop mode for a productive work session, then switching to tablet mode for a more relaxed browsing experience. The e-book mode is perfect for those long reading sessions, providing a comfortable and immersive experience.

If the OKPad campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2024. To learn more about the OKPad dual screen Android tablet project watch the promotional video below.

Weighing in at just 790 grams, the OKPad is incredibly lightweight and compact. It easily fits inside a chest bag, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go professionals and students alike. Imagine carrying a device that offers the functionality of multiple gadgets without the bulk. Whether you’re commuting, traveling, or just moving between meetings, the OKPad ensures you have all the tools you need right at your fingertips.

With a 7000mAh battery and smart power management, the OKPad ensures you have long-lasting power for a full day’s use. Plus, its fast-charging capability means you can quickly get back to your tasks without long interruptions. Imagine not having to worry about your device running out of juice in the middle of an important task. The OKPad’s battery life is designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle, providing reliable performance throughout the day.

The OKPad comes with the Ink APP, allowing you to add apps to the E Ink display for a more customized experience. This feature, combined with the screen switch button, makes transitioning between tasks smoother than ever. Imagine having your favorite apps readily accessible on the E Ink display, enhancing your productivity and making your digital experience more personalized. The OKPad is designed to adapt to your needs, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Revolutionize your digital experience with the OKPad dual-screen Android tablet. Whether you’re working, studying, or relaxing, this versatile device has got you covered. Imagine a world where you no longer need to switch between multiple devices to get things done. The OKPad brings everything you need into one sleek, efficient package, making it the ultimate tool for modern living.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the dual screen Android tablet, jump over to the official OKPad crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

