Tripper 40L modular backpack system

A new modular backpack system has launched by Kickstarter this month in the form of the Tripper a “go anywhere do anything bad and smart packing tools” combination. The range of bags feature antitheft designs and the main backpack offers 40L of storage together with a separate shoe compartment and is constructed from water resistant material finished with YKK Zippers and RFID shielding technology.

The campaign has already raised over $300,000 thanks to nearly 2,000 backers and is now coming to the end of its early adopter campaign on Kickstarter. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $109 or £91 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We’re back on Kickstarter with the new Tripper Bag. The Tripper Bag will be a great companion for long and short trips, its unparalleled capabilities and modular packing tools will give you a sense of freedom and fearlessness. Don’t be fooled by the sleek esthetic – we prioritized comfort and added padded shoulder straps and back padding to the design. You’ll get plenty of envious looks when you carry the Tripper Bag.”

If the Tripper campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Tripper 40L backpack project review the promotional video below.

Modular backpack

“Equipped with four powerful modular packing tools, 25 pockets and more than 15 unique features, the Tripper Bag is “just the art of packing.” The zipper on the top opens directly 180 degrees, providing a large opening through which you can easily reach all your gear without having to constantly rummage around. Ready to go – Leave your bag at home or roll it up and pack it in your bag or suitcase. Carefully pull it out at your destination and start your day trip and explorations.”

“Over the past four Kickstarter campaigns, our team has received a lot of feedback from Kickstarter users. I know you’re smart people who’ll never get enough demand from our previous campaigns.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 40L backpack, jump over to the official Tripper crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

