Three is adding roaming charges for Europe

The European Union got rid of roaming charges in Europe a couple of years ago, thanks to Brexit the UK is no longer part of the European Union.

This means that mobile carriers have been able to start adding in these charges again, Vodafone and EE previously announced they would bring these charges back. Now UL mobile carrier three will also charge roaming charges in Europe it will cost you £2 a day.

From 23 May 2022 customers who have taken out a new contract or upgraded with Three from 1 October 2021 will pay a charge of £2 per day when roaming within the EU and £5 a day when roaming outside the EU. Pay as you go customers and customers who have taken out a contract before 1 October 2021 are unaffected by these changes. Customers roaming in the Republic of Ireland are also unaffected.

We know that Go Roam has always been important to our customers and we had hoped to retain this benefit, but unfortunately there are now too many unknowns, which has made it commercially unviable for us to continue. This includes variations to the underlying cost of roaming, meaning we now have no visibility over the maximum amount it will cost us to provide a service for our customers to use their phone while abroad.

