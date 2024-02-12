The Thaumaturge dark RPG launches February 20th with AMD FSR 3 support

Immerse yourself in the gritty atmosphere of early 20th-century Warsaw with the upcoming role-playing game “The Thaumaturge,” where history and the supernatural collide. Slated for release on February 20th, this RPG promises to captivate players with its blend of authentic historical settings and mystical adventures. You will step into the shoes of Wiktor Szulski, a character gifted with the rare ability to see and interact with mysterious beings called Salutors.

The Thaumaturge is an upcoming story-driven RPG set in early 20th-century Warsaw, featuring a culturally rich backdrop during the period of Russian rule.

The game introduces a unique concept of Salutors, mystical entities that can be perceived and utilized by Thaumaturges.

Scheduled for release on February 20th, the game will support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3), enhancing gaming performance through improved framerates and latency reduction.

The narrative includes morally complex decisions and a quest titled “To Dust, You Shall Return,” which takes players through various historical locations in Warsaw.

Players will take on the role of Wiktor Szulski, a thaumaturge who confronts the oppressive Russian Okhrana and embarks on a mission to help a woman in danger.

The game is developed by Fool’s Theory and 11 bit studios, promising an immersive experience in the gritty environment of 1905 Warsaw.

In a city weighed down by Russian rule, filled with political tension and hidden dangers, your journey as Wiktor will be fraught with challenges. The ability to perceive and utilize the Salutors is key to your survival and advancement in the game. To deliver a seamless and engaging experience, the developers at Fool’s Theory and 11 bit studios have incorporated the latest AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology. This cutting-edge feature is designed to boost performance, offering players improved framerates and reduced latency, ensuring that every in-game decision and movement is both fluid and impactful.

The Thaumaturge RPG game quest trailer

The Thaumaturge is not just about fighting enemies or completing quests; it is about the choices you make and the moral dilemmas you face. The game presents you with complex decisions that will influence the unfolding narrative. For instance, in the quest “To Dust, You Shall Return,” the repercussions of your choices will be multifaceted, capturing the moral gray areas of the time. The paths you choose will not only affect your own story but will also reflect the intricate ethical landscape of Warsaw in 1905.

The game’s environment is meticulously crafted, teeming with historical nuances, from the looming threat of the Russian Okhrana to the challenge of aiding a woman in distress. You will encounter a variety of adversaries, both human and otherworldly, pushing your skills and determination to the limit in a quest that is as personal as it is political.

“The Thaumaturge” offers an experience that goes beyond typical gaming; it is an invitation to delve into a world where the lines between history and fantasy are blurred. The developers have painstakingly created a version of Warsaw that is full of secrets and conflicts. Every choice you make carries weight, and the air is thick with the promise of discovery.

Mark your calendars for February 20th and get ready to embrace the role of a Thaumaturge. With its unique combination of historical richness and mystical suspense, “The Thaumaturge” is poised to be a memorable RPG that will test your abilities and moral judgment.



