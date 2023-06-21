New Gloomhaven RPG game and miniatures now available

Fans of the Gloomhaven board game will be pleased to know that the Gloomhaven Grand Festival has arrived launching the new Gloomhaven RPG game. Allowing you to enjoy a different style of gameplay within expansive beastiary and new immersive law. Check out the launch trailer below for a quick overview of everything available during the companies festival on Backerkit. To be able to play the new role-playing game you will, a Core Rulebook & Complete RPG Card Set.

A Gloomhaven Second Edition board game has also been launched providing a new edition of Gloomhaven that takes the classic game and elevates it to a new level with rebalanced and redesigned characters, monsters, and scenarios, a rewritten story, all-new art and graphic design, and a new faction reputation system.

Gloomhaven miniatures

“The Complete Rules for both players and GM, no additional source material required. Explore over 8 regions in and surrounding Gloomhaven with highly detailed cartography, setting and location entries, and interactable cities, towns, and geographies. Newly written and collected world lore, history, characters, and events about the city of Gloomhaven, it’s inhabitants, and the surrounding regions.”

Gloomhaven RPG game

“The Gloomhaven Grand Festival is here! We invite you to join the celebration and check out the latest in the city of Gloomhaven. From Gloomhaven: The Role Playing Game, Miniatures of Gloomhaven, Gloomhaven Second Edition and more, there is something for everyone.”

