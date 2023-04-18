Wartales open world RPG game leaves Early Access

The highly anticipated launch of Wartales the open world role-playing game that has been in Early Access on Steam has taken place this week and is now available to purchase at a 25% discount. With over 1700 reviews on Steam and a “Very Positive” rating the open world RPG allows you to lead a group of mercenaries in their search for wealth across a massive medieval universe.

“Explore the world, recruit companions, collect bounties and unravel the secrets of the tombs of the ancients!” Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the world, game mechanics and storyline of the sandbox-style role-playing game.

“A century has passed since the fall of the Edoran Empire at the hands of an unprecedented plague that swept the nation. Now, the land is rife with mercenary work, banditry and thievery, with honor having become an almost entirely forgotten virtue.”

Wartales open world RPG game

“Now, prepare to lead a group of unscrupulous characters in a massive open world where combat, death and a thirst for riches will dictate your day to day life. You are not the hero of this story, destined to usher in a new era of peace. Your goal is solely to survive and thrive in this harsh and hostile world, by any means necessary…”

“Customize your group’s skills, equipment, and appearance with an intuitive RPG progression and crafting system, while developing your camp with luxuries, tools, and equipment to help your team endure and recover from the hardships each day brings.”

Save 25% for a limited time on Steam for the open world RPG

Source : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals