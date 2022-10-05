Playtest the new Marvel RPG Multiverse role-playing game

Gamers interested in trying out the new Marvel Multiverse role-playing game will be pleased to know that you can now playtest the latest set of rules for the game. available to purchase from Amazon and other online retailers and Marvel has released a new trailer this week explaining a little more about what you can expect from the its gameplay and character profiles.

Last month Marvel rolled out the new 1.2 Game Updates to the Marvel RPG game which included a wealth of tweaks including Rank changes, more character ability score points, lower ability score caps, the elimination of Archetypes and more.

“Take on the roles of Marvel’s most famous Super Heroes—or create your own—to fight some of the most dangerous Super Villains in the Marvel Universe! Featuring the All-New, All-Different d616 System, THE PLAYTEST RULEBOOK gives players the chance to play the game—including character creation and combat—while shaping the future of the game via player feedback. “

“The book also includes an introductory scenario and full profiles for some of Marvel’s greatest heroes: Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, and more. All you need is the book, three six-sided dice, and a group of friends. What’re you waiting for? A FANTASTIC adventure awaits!”

