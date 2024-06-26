TerraMaster TPC Backupper app now available for free

TerraMaster, a leading provider of innovative storage solutions for homes and businesses, has recently launched the TPC Backupper. This free Windows backup and synchronization software is designed specifically for TDAS users, offering a comprehensive solution for data protection. The TPC Backupper allows users to easily back up their operating system, settings, applications, and any data on a Windows PC. Additionally, it assists quick synchronization of files to another location, ensuring users’ data is always protected.

Key Takeaways Free Windows backup and synchronization software for TDAS users

Supports system, disk, partition, file, and cloud backups

User-friendly interface with diverse backup features

Includes tools for creating bootable media, compressing, splitting, and merging backup images

Compatible with all TerraMaster DAS products and USB products from other brands

Key Features of TPC Backupper

Simple and Efficient

TPC Backupper is designed with a user-friendly interface and diverse backup features, ensuring constant protection of your system and data security. The software performs quick recovery when needed, making it an essential tool for data protection. Most importantly, TPC Backupper is completely free for personal use, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Comprehensive Backup Options

TPC Backupper supports multiple data backup methods, including system backup, disk backup, partition backup, file backup, and cloud backup. This versatility meets the backup needs of almost all Windows users. In the event of unpredictable data loss or system failure, users can quickly restore their computer to an earlier state or retrieve lost files from backup images. The process is both time-saving and effortless.

Additional Tools and Flexible Settings

As an integrated backup software, TPC Backupper includes many practical tools and flexible settings. These features make it an ideal choice for most data protection needs. Some of the tools and settings include:

Creating bootable emergency media

Compressing backup images

Splitting backup images

Checking backup images

Merging backup images

Email notifications

Exporting/importing configurations

Viewing logs

Compatibility with TDAS Models

TPC Backupper is compatible with all TerraMaster DAS products, such as D8 Hybrid, D5 Hybrid, D6-320, D4-320, D2-320, D5-300C, D5-300, D4-300, D2-300, and D2-310. It also supports USB products from other brands, making it a versatile solution for various storage needs.

The TPC Backupper is available for free for personal use, making it an attractive option for individuals seeking comprehensive data protection without incurring additional costs. For businesses and advanced users, TerraMaster may offer premium features or support plans at a competitive price. The software is available for download on TerraMaster’s official website.

In addition to the TPC Backupper, TerraMaster has also announced the conclusion of its crowdfunding campaign for the D8 Hybrid, an industry-leading 8-bay USB3.2 10 Gbps RAID storage solution. The D8 Hybrid will officially go on sale worldwide by the end of June. Users are encouraged to try the storage combination of the D8 Hybrid and TPC Backupper to ensure optimal data security.

TerraMaster’s TPC Backupper offers a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for data protection and synchronization. With its diverse backup options, practical tools, and compatibility with various TDAS models, it is an ideal choice for both personal and business use. The free availability of the software makes it accessible to a wide range of users, ensuring that everyone can benefit from its robust features.

For those interested in exploring more about data protection and storage solutions, TerraMaster’s other products and services may also be of interest. From advanced RAID storage solutions to cloud backup options, TerraMaster continues to innovate and provide reliable solutions for data security. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of network attached storage:



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals