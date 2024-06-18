TerraMaster T-Series high-performance NAS systems

TerraMaster has announced the launch of its new T-Series NAS, a range of high-performance network-attached storage solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) better manage their data and improve work efficiency. The T-Series NAS includes models such as the T6-423, T9-423, T9-450, T12-423, and T12-450, each offering unique features tailored to meet the diverse needs of SMBs.

Key Takeaways TerraMaster T-Series NAS designed for SMBs

Models include T6-423, T9-423, T9-450, T12-423, and T12-450

Storage capacities range from 144 TB to 288 TB

Supports central, dual, and external USB device backup

Features AES IN hardware encryption and TRAID+ for data security

Intel Quad-Core and Celeron processors for high performance

Dual 2.5GbE and 10-Gigabit ports for fast data transfer

Expandable memory up to 32 GB

Special discounts up to 25% during promotional periods

Advanced Data Management and Security

The TerraMaster T-Series NAS offers ultra-large storage capacities ranging from 144 TB to 288 TB, making it an ideal solution for SMBs with extensive data storage needs. The devices support various backup options, including central backup, dual backup, and external USB device backup, ensuring that data is always secure and easily accessible. Additionally, the T-Series NAS features AES IN hardware encryption and TRAID+ technology, providing robust data security and simplifying data management.

Ultimate Compactness: T6-423

The T6-423 model is specifically designed for SMBs that require a compact yet powerful storage solution. It features an Intel Quad-Core CPU, dual 2.5GbE ports, and dual M.2 slots, making it a cost-effective option for small to medium-sized businesses. The T6-423 does not require a rackmount, making it a versatile choice for various office environments.

High Performance: T9-423 and T12-423

The T9-423 and T12-423 models are equipped with an Intel Celeron N5095 quad-core processor, two 2.5 G internet interfaces, and 8 GB DDR4 dual-channel memory, which is expandable to 32 GB. These models offer high-performance storage solutions suitable for iSCSI virtual extended storage and database services, catering to the needs of SMB clients who require reliable and efficient data management.

Dual 10-Gigabit NAS: T9-450 and T12-450

For users who demand high-speed storage, the T9-450 and T12-450 models are the perfect fit. Powered by an Intel Atom C3558R quad-core processor and featuring dual SFP+ 10 GB fiber interfaces and dual 2.5GbE ports, these models are designed to meet the stringent requirements of 4K image editing, virtualization, databases, and other applications that require high storage performance.

Pricing and Availability

TerraMaster is offering special discounts of up to 25% on its T-Series NAS models during various promotional periods. The T6-423, T9-423, T9-450, T12-423, and T12-450 are available for purchase through TerraMaster’s official website and authorized retailers. Additionally, TerraMaster has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for its D8 Hybrid, an 8-bay USB3.2 10 Gbps RAID storage solution, with a special crowdfunding price of $199. The campaign will end on June 6th, providing an excellent opportunity for early adopters to secure this innovative storage solution at a reduced price.

For those interested in expanding their knowledge of data storage solutions, TerraMaster offers a range of other products and services that may be of interest. These include advanced RAID configurations, cloud storage integration, and data recovery services. By exploring these additional offerings, SMBs can further enhance their data management capabilities and ensure their data is always secure and accessible.

In conclusion, TerraMaster's new T-Series NAS provides SMBs with a comprehensive and high-performance solution for managing their data. With its robust features, advanced security measures, and competitive pricing, the T-Series NAS is poised to become a valuable asset for businesses looking to improve their data management and work efficiency.



