Synology Removes Graphics Drivers and HEVC & H.264 HW Transcoding Support

What happens when a trusted tech brand makes a decision that fundamentally alters how its products are used? For Synology, the answer is unfolding in real-time, as its recent move to eliminate hardware transcoding and HEVC (H.265) support from its latest 2025 NAS systems has left users reeling. Imagine investing in a high-performance NAS system, only to find that essential features for multimedia streaming and file management are suddenly gone. This controversial shift not only raises questions about performance and efficiency but also challenges the brand’s long-standing reputation for reliability and innovation.

In this overview, NAS Compares explores the far-reaching implications of Synology’s decision, from the increased strain on CPUs to the ripple effects on energy consumption and user workflows. You’ll discover why the removal of integrated graphics driver support and HEVC licensing is more than just a technical adjustment, it’s a fundamental change that impacts compatibility, playback quality, and even operational costs. Whether you’re a multimedia enthusiast or a casual user, this deep dive will help you understand what’s at stake and why this decision has sparked such widespread backlash. Could this be a turning point for Synology’s relationship with its loyal customer base? Let’s take a closer look.

Synology Drops Key Features

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Synology has removed hardware transcoding support and HEVC (H.265) licensing from its 2025 series NAS devices, shifting all transcoding tasks to the CPU, which is less efficient and more resource-intensive.

The removal of HEVC licensing from DiskStation Manager (DSM) software forces users to rely on client devices for decoding, leading to compatibility issues, reduced playback quality, and additional file conversion steps.

Synology has restricted the use of integrated graphics drivers for CPUs like the Intel Celeron J4125, further limiting multimedia performance and flexibility for users.

These changes have led to higher CPU utilization, slower performance, increased power consumption, and diminished user experience, particularly for multimedia enthusiasts.

Community backlash has been significant, with users criticizing the cost-cutting measures and exploring risky unofficial workarounds, potentially damaging Synology’s reputation and customer loyalty.

What’s Changing with Hardware Transcoding?

Synology has fundamentally altered how its NAS devices handle multimedia tasks by disabling hardware transcoding for HEVC (H.265) and H.264 (AVC) codecs. Previously, supported CPUs with integrated graphics could offload these tasks, making sure smoother and faster processing. Now, all transcoding operations rely solely on the CPU, which is inherently less efficient and more resource-intensive.

For users who frequently stream high-definition content or manage large-scale file compression, this shift introduces several challenges:

Higher CPU utilization , often reaching maximum capacity during transcoding tasks, which can slow down other processes.

, often reaching maximum capacity during transcoding tasks, which can slow down other processes. Slower performance , particularly for demanding multimedia operations like 4K streaming or real-time transcoding.

, particularly for demanding multimedia operations like 4K streaming or real-time transcoding. Increased power consumption, which reduces energy efficiency and raises operational costs over time.

This change not only affects performance but also impacts the overall user experience, especially for those who rely on seamless multimedia playback and efficient file management.

HEVC Licensing: Why It’s Gone

Another significant change is the removal of HEVC licensing from Synology’s DiskStation Manager (DSM) software. This means that NAS devices no longer natively support HEVC decoding, leaving the task to client devices. Synology has justified this decision by citing the high cost of HEVC licensing, but the move has drawn criticism for its impact on usability and compatibility.

HEVC is widely recognized for its superior compression efficiency, making it a preferred choice for streaming and archiving high-quality video. Without native support, users now face several obstacles:

Compatibility issues with certain devices and media players that rely on HEVC decoding.

with certain devices and media players that rely on HEVC decoding. Reduced playback quality for HEVC-encoded content, particularly on devices that lack robust decoding capabilities.

for HEVC-encoded content, particularly on devices that lack robust decoding capabilities. Additional steps to ensure smooth media streaming, such as converting files to more compatible formats.

For multimedia users, this removal complicates workflows and diminishes the convenience that Synology NAS devices were previously known for.

Synology NAS Drops HEVC Support

How Multimedia Users Are Affected

The implications of these changes are particularly significant for multimedia enthusiasts. Streaming or transcoding media remotely now places a heavy burden on the CPU, which can slow down other processes running on the NAS. This increased reliance on CPU-based transcoding also leads to higher energy consumption, making the devices less eco-friendly and more expensive to operate in the long term.

For users who depend on Synology NAS devices for a seamless multimedia experience, these changes are frustrating. Tasks that previously ran efficiently now require more time and resources, reducing the overall value of the devices. Additionally, the lack of native HEVC support forces users to seek alternative solutions, which may involve additional costs or technical expertise.

Driver Restrictions: A New Roadblock

In addition to removing hardware transcoding, Synology has restricted users from manually installing Intel graphics drivers. This effectively disables the integrated graphics capabilities of CPUs like the Intel Celeron J4125, which were previously used for hardware acceleration. By blocking the ability to inject drivers, Synology has further limited the functionality of its NAS devices.

This restriction leaves users with fewer options to optimize performance, particularly for multimedia tasks. Without access to integrated graphics, the devices are less capable of handling resource-intensive operations, which could deter potential buyers who prioritize performance and flexibility.

The Cost Debate: Is It Justified?

Synology has defended these changes by pointing to the cost of HEVC licensing. While licensing fees are a legitimate concern, many users argue that the costs are relatively minor compared to the functionality lost. Critics suggest that the decision may be more about reducing expenses than addressing genuine financial constraints.

This cost-cutting approach has left customers questioning whether the trade-offs are justified. For many, the removal of key features diminishes the overall value of Synology’s NAS devices, particularly for those who rely on them for multimedia applications. The backlash highlights the importance of balancing cost considerations with user needs, a balance that Synology appears to have overlooked.

Community Workarounds: A Risky Alternative

In response to these limitations, some users and developers have begun exploring unofficial methods to re-enable hardware transcoding and driver support. These workarounds often involve modifying the system to bypass restrictions, but they come with significant risks:

Voiding warranties , which could leave users without official support in the event of hardware or software issues.

, which could leave users without official support in the event of hardware or software issues. Introducing compatibility issues , potentially disrupting system stability and performance.

, potentially disrupting system stability and performance. Compromising device security, exposing the NAS to vulnerabilities that could be exploited by malicious actors.

While these efforts underscore the frustration within the community, they also highlight the lack of official alternatives from Synology. Users are left to weigh the risks of unofficial modifications against the limitations of the devices in their current state.

Reputation at Stake: User Backlash

Synology has long been regarded as a reliable provider of NAS solutions, but these recent changes have put its reputation at risk. The removal of hardware transcoding and HEVC licensing has alienated a significant portion of its user base, particularly multimedia enthusiasts who rely on these features for their workflows.

The backlash has been swift and vocal, with many users expressing dissatisfaction on forums and social media. If Synology fails to address these concerns, it risks losing customer loyalty and market share to competitors that offer more robust and user-friendly solutions. The company’s ability to navigate this controversy will be critical in determining its future standing in the NAS market.

