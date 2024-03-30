Essential Synology NAS settings all owners should setup

As an owner of a Synology storage solution you’re likely aware that the performance and security of your network-attached storage (NAS) are paramount. With DiskStation Manager – DSM7.2 now available, it’s essential to fine-tune your settings to ensure your NAS operates at peak efficiency while safeguarding your data. This guide will walk you through the critical configurations for enhancing data protection, fortifying security, and streamlining your Synology NAS’s usability. By implementing these best practices, you can optimize your NAS to deliver robust performance, maintain data integrity, and provide a secure environment for your valuable information.

NAS Security

Security should be at the top of your list when configuring your Synology NAS. Begin by disabling obsolete protocols like SMBv1 and NTLMv1, which are known for their vulnerabilities. These outdated protocols have been exploited in the past, leading to data breaches and compromised systems. Similarly, consider turning off legacy protocols such as AFP, NFS, and standard FTP, as they may not have the latest security features and can expose your NAS to potential threats.

To elevate your security measures, activate adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for administrative accounts, particularly for remote access. This introduces an additional verification step, requiring users to provide a second form of authentication, such as a one-time password or biometric data, significantly enhancing security. By implementing MFA, you add an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access, even if an attacker manages to obtain login credentials.

Utilize the auto-block feature to thwart brute force attacks by automatically blocking IP addresses after a specified number of failed login attempts. This feature helps prevent attackers from repeatedly guessing passwords and gaining unauthorized access to your NAS. For an extra security layer, it’s wise to disable the default ‘admin’ account and establish a new administrator account with a distinct username. This practice makes it harder for potential attackers to target well-known default accounts.

Important Synology NAS settings

Safeguard Your Data

Data protection is equally critical when optimizing your Synology NAS. Implement a schedule for regular snapshots of shared folders, providing restore points that can be invaluable during ransomware incidents or accidental data deletions. Snapshots allow you to capture the state of your data at specific points in time, enabling you to roll back to a previous version if needed. This feature is particularly useful in the event of data corruption or malicious attacks, as it allows you to recover your data quickly and minimize downtime.

Data scrubbing is a vital maintenance task that helps maintain the integrity of your stored data. Set it to run quarterly to proactively identify and correct any data inconsistencies or errors. By regularly scrubbing your data, you can ensure that your files remain intact and free from corruption, preventing potential data loss or accessibility issues.

For new shared folders, activate data checksums to ensure ongoing data integrity checks. Data checksums provide an additional layer of protection by verifying the accuracy and consistency of your data. When enabled, the NAS calculates a unique checksum for each file and compares it against the stored value to detect any discrepancies. This feature helps identify silent data corruption and ensures that your files remain intact over time.

Enable Notifications

To keep your hard drives healthy and prevent potential failures, set up smart Quick Tests to run monthly. These tests perform a rapid scan of your hard drives, identifying any impending issues or performance degradation. By proactively monitoring the health of your drives, you can take timely action to replace or repair them before they lead to data loss or system downtime.

A straightforward yet crucial defense against emerging threats is keeping your NAS updated with the latest software and security patches. Set your NAS to automatically download and install critical updates, ensuring that your system remains current with the most secure DSM version. Synology regularly releases updates that address vulnerabilities, improve performance, and introduce new features. By enabling automatic updates, you can have peace of mind knowing that your NAS is always protected against the latest threats.

Streamline Maintenance

To stay informed about your NAS’s status and any potential issues, link your Synology account for email notifications. This feature allows you to receive timely alerts about system events, such as hardware failures, storage capacity warnings, or security incidents. By promptly addressing any notifications, you can minimize the impact of potential problems and ensure the smooth operation of your NAS.

Moreover, establish a routine for backing up your data to external drives or Synology’s cloud services. Regular backups provide an additional layer of protection, ensuring that your data remains recoverable even in the event of a system failure or catastrophic event. By implementing a robust backup strategy, you can minimize the risk of permanent data loss and ensure business continuity.

Boost Performance

To enhance the performance of your Synology NAS, consider turning off the logging of file access times. While this feature can be useful for auditing purposes, it can also introduce overhead and slow down your NAS, especially when dealing with a large number of files. By disabling this feature, you can reduce the workload on your NAS and improve overall performance.

Make it a habit to regularly clear the recycling bin to free up space and reduce clutter. Over time, deleted files can accumulate in the recycling bin, consuming valuable storage capacity. By periodically emptying the recycling bin, you can reclaim space and ensure that your NAS operates at optimal capacity.

In the event of a power outage or unexpected shutdown, enable automatic NAS restart. This feature allows your NAS to automatically power back on and resume operation once the power is restored. By minimizing downtime, you can ensure that your data remains accessible and that your NAS continues to serve its intended purpose.

Lastly, activate data usage history to monitor and address performance issues effectively. This feature provides insights into how your storage is being utilized, allowing you to identify trends, detect anomalies, and make informed decisions about capacity planning and performance optimization. By regularly reviewing your data usage history, you can proactively address any bottlenecks or inefficiencies and ensure that your NAS continues to deliver optimal performance.

In summary, these essential settings form the foundation for a secure and efficient Synology NAS experience. By prioritizing security, safeguarding your data, staying updated, enabling notifications and backups, and optimizing performance, you can ensure that your NAS remains a reliable and robust storage solution. It’s crucial to periodically review and adjust your settings to counter new threats and meet evolving performance needs. Should you require additional guidance or have questions, the Synology community is a valuable resource, and assistance is readily available. Your proactive stance is key to ensuring a resilient and high-performing NAS setup that meets your specific needs and requirements.



