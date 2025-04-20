Why Synology NAS is a Great Solution for Virtual Machine Storage



Ever found yourself juggling multiple virtual machine (VM) hosts, only to be bogged down by scattered storage, sluggish migrations, or the constant fear of data loss? Managing VM storage can feel like a never-ending puzzle, especially when downtime or inefficiencies creep in. That’s where Synology NAS and NFS (Network File System) step in as fantastic options. By using Synology NAS as a shared storage solution for your VMs, you can centralize your storage, simplify migrations, and boost high availability—all while keeping your data secure. In this guide by SpaceRex, you’ll discover how to transform your virtualization setup into a streamlined, high-performing system using NFS on Synology NAS.

Whether you’re a seasoned IT professional or just starting to optimize your virtualized environment, this tutorial has you covered. SpaceRex walks you through everything from setting up NFS on your Synology NAS to configuring VM hosts and optimizing performance for demanding workloads. You’ll also learn about critical security measures like VLAN isolation and IP-based authentication, making sure your storage remains both efficient and secure. By the end of this guide, you’ll have the tools and insights to create a robust, scalable, and disaster-ready storage infrastructure tailored to your virtualization needs.

Why Choose Synology NAS for VM Storage?

Configuring a Synology NAS as shared storage for virtual machines (VMs) using NFS (Network File System) is a practical approach to centralizing storage and improving virtualization management. This setup simplifies VM operations, supports high availability, and enhances data protection. Synology NAS offers a robust and centralized storage solution tailored for virtualization environments. Its key advantages include:

Centralized storage management: Simplifies access for multiple hosts, reducing complexity in storage operations.

Simplifies access for multiple hosts, reducing complexity in storage operations. Seamless VM migration: Enables live migration with minimal downtime, making sure operational continuity.

Enables live migration with minimal downtime, making sure operational continuity. High availability support: Maintains uninterrupted access during hardware or network failures.

Maintains uninterrupted access during hardware or network failures. Advanced data protection: Features like snapshots and replication enhance disaster recovery capabilities.

These benefits make Synology NAS a reliable choice for modern virtualized infrastructures, making sure scalability and operational efficiency.

Understanding NFS vs. iSCSI for VM Storage

Selecting the right protocol for VM storage is critical. NFS and iSCSI are two common options, each with distinct characteristics:

NFS (Network File System): A file-based protocol that simplifies shared storage, backups, and snapshots. It is user-friendly and ideal for environments requiring resource sharing across multiple hosts.

A file-based protocol that simplifies shared storage, backups, and snapshots. It is user-friendly and ideal for environments requiring resource sharing across multiple hosts. iSCSI (Internet Small Computer Systems Interface): A block-based protocol that can deliver higher performance in certain scenarios but requires more complex management and configuration.

For most virtualization setups, NFS is preferred due to its simplicity, flexibility, and compatibility with secure IP-based authentication methods like VLANs.

VM Storage over NFS How to on Synology NAS

Preparing Your Network for NFS Storage

Proper network preparation is essential to ensure optimal performance and security for NFS storage. Consider these best practices:

Dedicated VLAN: Isolate storage traffic to prevent interference from other network activities and enhance security.

Isolate storage traffic to prevent interference from other network activities and enhance security. Dedicated NICs: Assign separate network interface cards for storage traffic to minimize bottlenecks and improve throughput.

Assign separate network interface cards for storage traffic to minimize bottlenecks and improve throughput. IP-based authentication: Restrict NFS access to authorized VM hosts, adding an extra layer of security.

Implementing these measures creates a stable and secure foundation for your NFS storage infrastructure.

Steps to Configure NFS on Synology NAS

To configure NFS on your Synology NAS for VM storage, follow these steps:

Create a shared folder: Set up a folder for VM storage, allowing checksum and compression based on your performance requirements.

Set up a folder for VM storage, allowing checksum and compression based on your performance requirements. Enable NFS services: Activate NFS in the NAS control panel and configure permissions for authorized VM hosts.

Activate NFS in the NAS control panel and configure permissions for authorized VM hosts. Use absolute mount paths: Specify absolute paths when connecting VM hosts to ensure reliable access to shared storage.

This configuration allows your Synology NAS to function as a reliable and efficient storage solution for virtualization.

Connecting VM Hosts to NFS Storage

Once your Synology NAS is configured, connect your VM hosts to the NFS storage:

Use the dedicated VLAN: Ensure storage traffic is routed through the dedicated VLAN for optimal performance and security.

Ensure storage traffic is routed through the dedicated VLAN for optimal performance and security. Add the NFS share: In virtualization platforms like Xen Orchestra or XCP-ng, configure the NFS share as a storage repository.

In virtualization platforms like Xen Orchestra or XCP-ng, configure the NFS share as a storage repository. Enable advanced features: Allow multiple hosts to access the shared storage to support live VM migration and high availability.

This setup enhances VM management and ensures seamless operations across your virtualization environment.

Optimizing Performance for Virtualization Workloads

To maximize the performance of your Synology NAS in a virtualized environment, consider these optimization strategies:

Enable SSD caching: Improve IOPS for demanding workloads by using SSD caching capabilities.

Improve IOPS for demanding workloads by using SSD caching capabilities. Disable compression for critical workloads: Compression can introduce latency, so it’s best to avoid it in performance-sensitive scenarios.

Compression can introduce latency, so it’s best to avoid it in performance-sensitive scenarios. Monitor storage performance: Regularly analyze storage metrics to identify and address potential bottlenecks.

These optimizations ensure your storage infrastructure can handle the demands of virtualization effectively.

Enhancing High Availability and Disaster Recovery

Shared NFS storage plays a crucial role in supporting high availability and disaster recovery:

Assist seamless migration: Move VMs between hosts with negligible downtime, allowing maintenance or hardware upgrades without disruption.

Move VMs between hosts with negligible downtime, allowing maintenance or hardware upgrades without disruption. Use snapshots and replication: Use these features to create a robust disaster recovery plan, making sure quick recovery from data loss or system failures.

These capabilities enhance business continuity and operational resilience, reducing the risk of prolonged downtime.

Securing Your NFS Storage Environment

Protecting your NFS storage is essential to safeguard sensitive data. Implement these security measures:

Isolate storage traffic: Use a dedicated VLAN and configure switch-level VLAN tagging for enhanced security.

Use a dedicated VLAN and configure switch-level VLAN tagging for enhanced security. Restrict access: Configure IP-based authentication to allow only authorized hosts to connect to the NFS share.

Configure IP-based authentication to allow only authorized hosts to connect to the NFS share. Set firewall rules: Limit NFS traffic to specific IP ranges to prevent unauthorized access.

These practices ensure your storage environment remains secure and resilient against potential threats.

Using Advanced Synology NAS Features

Synology NAS provides advanced tools to enhance storage management and data protection:

Cross-site replication: Create backups at remote locations to add an extra layer of disaster recovery.

Create backups at remote locations to add an extra layer of disaster recovery. Snapshot protection plans: Quickly recover from accidental deletions or ransomware attacks, making sure data integrity and availability.

These features empower you to maintain a robust and secure storage infrastructure for your virtualized environment.

