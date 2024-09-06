How to move from Synology Video Station to PLEX on Synology DSM 7.2.2 NAS

With the recent discontinuation of Synology Video Station in DSM 7.2.2, users are now faced with the need to migrate to a new media server solution. Among the available options, Plex Media Server stands out as an excellent choice due to its user-friendly interface, extensive device compatibility, and robust features. This excellent guide by network attached storage expert SpaceRex will walk you through the migration process, covering everything from installation and configuration to media management, ensuring a smooth transition to Plex.

Why Plex is the Preferred Choice

When considering alternatives to Video Station, such as Emby and Jellyfin, Plex emerges as the top contender for several reasons:

Straightforward setup process, making it easy for users to get started

Wide-ranging compatibility with various devices, allowing seamless access to your media library from anywhere

Intuitive user interface that simplifies navigation and media management

Active community support and regular updates to enhance functionality and security

Migrating from Synology Video Station

Synology NAS with DSM 7.2.2

To install Plex Media Server on your Synology NAS, follow these steps:

1. Ensure that your computer is connected to the same local network as your NAS.

2. Log into DSM using your NAS’s local IP address.

3. Open the Package Center and search for “Plex Media Server.”

4. Click on the “Install” button and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.

It’s important to note that during the installation, Plex will create a dedicated “Plex Media Server” folder. Avoid interacting with this folder directly, as it is managed by the Plex application.

Configuring Plex for Optimal Performance

After successfully installing Plex, the next crucial step is to configure it for optimal performance. Here are the key aspects to focus on:

1. Setting Permissions: To ensure that Plex can access your media folders, you need to adjust the access rights. Navigate to Control Panel > Shared Folder and grant the necessary permissions for Plex to read and write to your media directories.

2. Creating Media Libraries: Organize your media files into well-structured folders and add them as libraries within Plex. Proper organization and naming conventions will enhance Plex’s ability to identify and categorize your media accurately.

3. Allowing Direct Play: Whenever possible, aim to use direct play instead of transcoding. Direct play reduces server load and ensures the highest playback quality. Configure your client devices to support direct play for the best viewing experience.

4. Scheduling Library Scans: Keep your media library up to date by allowing automatic and periodic library scans. This feature ensures that any newly added or modified files are promptly reflected in Plex.

Advanced Plex Settings and Features

To further enhance your Plex experience, consider exploring these additional settings and features:

1. Manual Updates: While Plex typically updates automatically, there may be instances where you need to update it manually. Regularly check for updates in the Plex settings to ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes.

2. Sharing Libraries: Plex allows you to share your media libraries with family and friends. Configure user access settings in the Plex settings to grant others access to your content securely.

3. Remote Access: Enable remote access to enjoy your media library even when you’re away from home. Follow the Plex documentation to set up remote access securely.

Transitioning Seamlessly from Video Station to Plex

To minimize disruption during the migration process, consider running both Video Station and Plex simultaneously for a short period. This parallel operation allows you to gradually transition to Plex while still having access to your media through Video Station. As you become more comfortable with Plex, you can phase out Video Station entirely.

By following this comprehensive guide, you can confidently migrate from Synology Video Station to Plex Media Server on your Synology NAS running DSM 7.2.2. Plex’s user-friendly interface, extensive compatibility, and powerful features make it an ideal choice for managing and enjoying your media library seamlessly across multiple devices.

