Synology NAS Setup Secrets Every Beginner Needs to Know in 2025



Have you ever imagined having all your files, backups, and even your home security system seamlessly managed from a single, compact device? A Synology NAS can make that a reality, but let’s be honest, setting one up can feel like stepping into uncharted territory. With terms like RAID, BTRFS, and SMB flying around, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed before you even unbox the hardware. But here’s the good news: with the right guidance, configuring your Synology NAS doesn’t have to be a daunting task. In fact, it can be an empowering experience that transforms how you manage your digital life. This framework, crafted by SpaceRex, is designed to take you from complete beginner to confident NAS owner, all while avoiding the common pitfalls that trip up first-time users.

In the video below SpaceRex takes you through a step-by-step approach to setting up your Synology NAS, from installing hard drives to allowing advanced features like data encryption and remote access. Along the way, you’ll learn how to optimize performance, safeguard your data with tools like Synology Hybrid RAID, and even explore how your NAS can double as a photo organizer or surveillance hub. Whether you’re looking to streamline your personal file storage or build a robust solution for your business, this guide will equip you with the knowledge to make the most of your investment. By the end, you’ll not only have a fully functional NAS but also the confidence to expand its capabilities as your needs evolve. After all, mastering your technology is less about expertise and more about having the right starting point.

Hardware Setup and Preparation

The DS925 Plus is a versatile 4-bay NAS designed for performance and adaptability. Begin by installing your hard drives or SSDs. Synology’s toolless design simplifies this process, align the drives correctly within the bays and secure them in place. For enhanced performance, consider using the built-in M.2 NVMe SSD slots for caching, which can significantly improve read and write speeds. If your workload involves multitasking or resource-intensive applications, upgrading the RAM is a practical option to boost system performance.

Once the drives are installed, connect the NAS to your network using a wired Ethernet connection. A wired setup ensures optimal speed and stability, providing a solid foundation for your NAS configuration. Ensure the device is placed in a well-ventilated area to prevent overheating during prolonged use.

Initial Setup and Configuration

After completing the hardware setup, connect your NAS to a router or network switch and power it on. Access the device through a web browser by navigating to find.synology.com. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the DiskStation Manager (DSM) operating system. During this process, you will:

Format the installed drives to prepare them for use.

Create an administrator account for secure access.

Assign a unique name to your NAS for easy identification on the network.

These steps establish the core framework for your NAS, allowing you to proceed with further customization and optimization.

Storage Configuration and Data Protection

To safeguard your data, configure storage pools and volumes using Synology Hybrid RAID (SHR). SHR simplifies RAID management by automatically optimizing storage capacity while providing redundancy to protect against drive failures. For advanced data protection, select the BTRFS file system, which offers features like snapshots and self-healing capabilities to maintain data integrity.

Enable data encryption to secure sensitive information and manage encryption keys responsibly to prevent unauthorized access. Schedule regular data scrubbing tasks to detect and correct file corruption, making sure your stored data remains reliable over time.

File Management and User Access

Mapping your NAS as a network drive on Windows or macOS allows seamless access to your files. Create individual user accounts and assign specific permissions to control access to shared folders. This ensures that sensitive data is only accessible to authorized users. Shared folders can be customized for collaborative use, with tailored access rights to enhance security and efficiency.

For businesses or households with multiple users, setting up user groups can simplify permission management. This approach allows you to assign access levels to groups rather than individual accounts, streamlining administrative tasks.

Data Backup and Recovery Strategies

Implementing a robust backup strategy is essential for protecting your data. Use Synology’s HyperBackup tool to create backups to external drives, other NAS devices, or cloud services. Automate this process by scheduling regular backups, such as nightly or weekly intervals, to ensure your data is consistently protected.

To further enhance data security, enable the recycling bin feature to temporarily store deleted files. Schedule periodic SMART tests to monitor the health of your drives and identify potential issues before they lead to data loss. These proactive measures help maintain the reliability of your NAS over the long term.

Enhancing Security and Network Performance

Enable SMB (Server Message Block) for efficient file sharing across your network. Adjust performance settings within SMB to optimize transfer speeds, particularly for large files. To protect your NAS from unauthorized access, configure multi-factor authentication (MFA) and enable the auto-block feature, which prevents repeated login attempts from suspicious sources.

Set up system notifications to receive alerts about updates, potential issues, or security risks. Staying informed allows you to address problems promptly and keep your NAS secure with the latest patches and features.

Exploring Advanced Features

Synology offers a wide range of packages to extend the functionality of your NAS. Some notable options include:

Synology Drive: Assists file syncing and remote access, making it easy to access your data from anywhere.

Assists file syncing and remote access, making it easy to access your data from anywhere. Synology Photos: A powerful tool for organizing and sharing photos, serving as an alternative to cloud-based photo storage services.

A powerful tool for organizing and sharing photos, serving as an alternative to cloud-based photo storage services. Active Backup for Business: Provides centralized backup solutions for business-critical data.

Provides centralized backup solutions for business-critical data. Surveillance Station: Transforms your NAS into a comprehensive surveillance system for monitoring and recording security footage.

Additional tools, such as Storage Analyzer and Cloud Sync, help you manage storage space efficiently and integrate with popular cloud services for added flexibility.

Maintenance and Optimization Tips

To ensure your NAS operates smoothly and efficiently, follow these best practices:

Avoid removing drives while the system is powered on to prevent data corruption.

Disable unnecessary features, such as hard drive hibernation, to improve system responsiveness.

Regularly update DSM and installed packages to benefit from the latest security enhancements and performance improvements.

For power users, consider configuring QuickConnect for remote access without complex network setups. Integrating an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) can protect your NAS from power outages, making sure data integrity during unexpected interruptions.

Expanding Your Knowledge

For advanced configurations, such as integrating your NAS into a professional workflow or optimizing performance for specific applications, explore Synology’s extensive library of tutorials and tools. Use the RAID calculator to plan your storage needs effectively and make the most of your hardware’s capabilities.

By following this guide, you can confidently set up and manage your Synology NAS, using its full potential for secure, efficient, and scalable data storage. Whether for personal use or business applications, the DS925 Plus offers the flexibility and performance to meet your needs.

