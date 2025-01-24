How New Synology ActiveProtect Simplifies Enterprise Data Management

Synology has introduced ActiveProtect, a new line of data protection appliances designed to simplify enterprise data management by integrating backup software, servers, and repositories into a unified solution. ActiveProtect offers comprehensive workload support, advanced security features, scalability, and cost efficiency, aiming to streamline data protection for businesses.

ActiveProtect consolidates backup, recovery, and data management into a single, unified solution. This integration eliminates the need for multiple tools and systems, reducing administrative overhead and simplifying operations. Businesses can manage their data protection needs through a centralized interface, which enhances efficiency and minimizes the risk of errors. By unifying these processes, ActiveProtect ensures compatibility across diverse workloads, making it a practical choice for enterprises seeking to optimize their IT environments without sacrificing functionality.

Synology ActiveProtect Launches

Key benefits of this unified platform include:

Centralized management of backup and recovery processes.

Reduced reliance on multiple, disparate tools.

Streamlined operations for IT teams, saving time and resources.

Broad Workload Coverage for Diverse IT Environments

One of ActiveProtect’s standout features is its ability to protect a wide range of workloads. It supports PCs, Macs, physical servers, virtual machines, databases, and Microsoft 365 services, making sure comprehensive coverage for critical business data. This versatility allows organizations to standardize their data protection strategies, regardless of the complexity of their IT environments.

For example:

Virtual machines and physical servers can be backed up simultaneously.

Microsoft 365 services, including emails, files, and collaboration tools, receive tailored protection.

Databases and other critical systems are safeguarded with minimal disruption to operations.

This broad workload coverage makes ActiveProtect particularly valuable for businesses with hybrid or multi-cloud environments, as it ensures seamless protection across various platforms and systems.

Scalability to Support Growing Enterprises

ActiveProtect is designed to meet the needs of expanding businesses and modern IT infrastructures. Its ActiveProtect Manager (APM) provides centralized monitoring and management for up to 150,000 workloads or 2,500 sites. This enterprise-grade visibility enables IT teams to maintain control over distributed environments, reducing the risk of oversight and making sure consistent data protection.

The platform’s scalability is particularly advantageous for organizations with complex infrastructures or plans for future growth. Key features include:

Support for large-scale deployments across multiple sites.

Centralized monitoring to streamline management of distributed environments.

Flexibility to adapt to evolving business needs and IT landscapes.

Advanced Security Features to Counter Cyber Threats

In an era of escalating cyber threats, ActiveProtect incorporates robust security measures to safeguard business data. Immutable backups prevent unauthorized alterations or deletions, providing a strong defense against ransomware and other malicious attacks. Additionally, air-gap capabilities create isolated backup environments, further protecting data from external threats.

These security features align with regulatory compliance standards, making sure businesses meet legal and industry-specific requirements for data protection. By prioritizing security, ActiveProtect helps organizations mitigate risks and maintain operational resilience in the face of evolving cyber threats.

Optimized Performance Through Deduplication

ActiveProtect employs global source-side deduplication technology to optimize storage and network resources. This technology reduces network load by up to 99% and storage requirements by 50%, significantly improving performance while lowering operational costs. These efficiencies are particularly beneficial for enterprises managing large data volumes or operating in bandwidth-constrained environments.

By combining deduplication with resource optimization, ActiveProtect delivers robust data protection without imposing excessive costs. This approach ensures that businesses can protect their critical data while maintaining cost efficiency and operational effectiveness.

Flexible Pricing and License-Free Management

Synology offers a transparent and flexible pricing model for ActiveProtect, making it accessible to businesses of all sizes. The platform supports license-free management for up to three servers, with optional licenses available for larger deployments. This one-time purchase model eliminates recurring fees, providing a cost-effective solution for enterprises.

Key aspects of the pricing model include:

License-free management for smaller deployments.

Optional licenses for scaling up to meet organizational needs.

A one-time purchase model that avoids ongoing subscription costs.

This pricing structure allows businesses to align costs with their specific requirements, making sure a scalable and budget-friendly approach to data protection.

Addressing Key Challenges in Enterprise Data Protection

ActiveProtect represents a significant advancement in enterprise data management by addressing critical challenges such as workload diversity, cybersecurity threats, and resource optimization. Its unified design, scalability, and cost efficiency make it a compelling choice for businesses navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

Whether protecting virtual machines, databases, or cloud services like Microsoft 365, ActiveProtect delivers a holistic solution for modern data protection needs. By combining advanced functionality with ease of use, Synology’s ActiveProtect offers a forward-thinking approach to safeguarding business-critical information.

As organizations continue to prioritize data security and operational resilience, solutions like ActiveProtect are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping enterprise data protection strategies. With its emphasis on simplicity, scalability, and robust security, ActiveProtect provides businesses with the tools they need to protect their digital assets and adapt to an ever-changing technological landscape. Master Synology hardware with the help of our in-depth articles and helpful guides.



