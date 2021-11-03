SteelSeries Aerox 3 wireless mouse provides 200 hours of play on a single charge

SteelSeries has unveiled its new 2022 Editions of its wired Aerox 3 and wireless Aerox 3 mouse range this week unveiling a new Snow colorway. Prices for the Aerox 3 2022 Edition start at $60 while the Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 Edition mouse is available priced at $100.

“Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is optimized to get the fastest swipes, so you beat the competition to the trigger. When milliseconds count, speed matters. When quick movements and large swipes matter, Aerox 3’s ultra-lightweight design allows for faster and more accurate reaction times in game. All-new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology transmits wireless data at unreal speeds in a more stable, reliable, and power efficient way than ever before.

Aerox 3 wide mouse features include:

– Ultra lightweight 59g design for effortlessly fast gameplay

– Super mesh USB-C detachable cable for less drag

– 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates for silky smooth mouse movements

– Pixel-perfect TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor

– AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more

Aerox 3 Wireless mouse features include:

– Ultra lightweight 68g design for effortlessly fast gameplay

– Optimized 200 hour battery life plus USB-C fast charging

– Dual connectivity via gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.0

– Pixel-perfect TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor

– AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more

“Taking your mouse on the go is as easy as putting it in your pocket, no dongle required. Simply connect to laptops and other devices via Bluetooth. Cut the cord with zero compromises using ultra-low latency gaming-grade 2.4 GHz wireless, so your flick shots are flawless and you won’t believe you’re free of wires.”

Source : SteelSeries : SteelSeries

