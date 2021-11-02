New SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headsets $170

SteelSeries has this week introduced its new Arctis 7+ and Arctis 7P+ wireless gaming headsets making them available to purchase throughout North America priced at $170 each. The new wireless gaming headsets offer over 30 hours of gameplay from a single charge and feature quick charging technology that can provide up to 3 hours of play, quick 15 minute charge. SteelSeries has also added USB-C connectivity with play-and-charge functionality for seamless gameplay depending on your preference and have equipped the headphones with Arctis sound technology.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ wireless gaming headsets features

– Designed for PlayStation 5 and also compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android, Switch, USB-C iPads and more

– Multi-Platform USB-C dongle lets you swap easily between systems for low latency 2.4 GHz wireless designed for gaming

– Featuring the latest USB-C charging for maximum flexibility plus 15min quick charge for 3 hour usage

– Upgraded 30-hour battery life outlasts even your longest gaming sessions

– Discord-certified ClearCast bidirectional noise cancelling microphone

– Hear stunning detail in all next-gen games with award-winning Arctis sound

– Arctis 7+ Wireless (Black) – North America for $169.99 | EMEA for €199.99 | APAC for $199.99

– Arctis 7P+ Wireless (Black or White) – North America for $169.99 | EMEA for €199.99 | APAC for $199.99

Arctis 7+ Wireless

“Purposefully engineered for multi-system compatibility for PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7+ uses lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. To keep gamers in the zone, the Arctis 7+ features 30+ hours of battery life for nonstop gaming, easy on-ear headset controls including ChatMix, and a durable lightweight steel frame with an adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band for a comfortable fit. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.”

Arctis 7P+ Wireless

“Specifically designed for powerful next-gen 3D Audio on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with multi-platform compatibility with PC, Mac, Android, Switch, and Oculus Quest 2, the Arctis 7P+ utilizes lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming audio via a compact USB-C dongle. The 30+ hour battery life for nonstop gaming with USB-C charging, easy on-ear headset controls including sidetone (mic monitoring), and the durable lightweight steel frame with adjustable elastic ski-goggle style band help keep players both focused and comfortable during marathon gaming sessions. A Discord certified, retractable ClearCast mic uses a bidirectional design for superior noise-cancellation and vocal clarity and features an LED mute indicator.”

Source : SteelSeries A7 Plus : SteelSeries A7P Plus

