How to replace a Steam Deck OLED Battery

If you need to replace the battery of your Steam Deck OLED you will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit has created a fantastic step-by-step guide to take you through the entire process. Although it may seem daunting at 1st to replace your Steam Deck battery with the right tools, a systematic approach, and a bit of patience, you can successfully complete this replacement for the help of iFixit.

Key Takeaways : Replacing the Steam Deck OLED battery requires specific tools.

Essential tools include T6 Torx Driver, iFixit opening picks, tweezers, spudger, scissors, plastic cards, isopropyl alcohol, aluminum foil, iOpener or heat gun, FixMat (optional), replacement battery, and adhesive.

Ensure the Steam Deck is fully discharged and in battery storage mode before starting.

Remove the back cover screws and detach the back cover using the iFixit opening picks.

Disconnect the battery cable and remove the motherboard shield to access the battery.

Clear any antenna cables blocking access to the battery slots.

Use plastic cards to slice through the adhesive and apply heat to soften it before prying the battery out.

Clean the battery well with isopropyl alcohol before installing the new battery.

Secure the new battery with adhesive, reconnect all cables, and reattach the motherboard shield and back cover.

Exit battery storage mode by plugging in the Steam Deck and powering it up.

Ensure all components are properly secured and the device powers on correctly to confirm a successful battery replacement.

This DIY task saves money and extends the life of the device.

Replacing Your Steam Deck OLED Battery: A Step-by-Step Guide

Before diving into the replacement process, it’s crucial to have all the required tools on hand. You’ll need the following:

T6 Torx Driver

iFixit opening picks

Tweezers

Spudger

Scissors

Plastic cards

Isopropyl alcohol

Aluminum foil

iOpener or heat gun

FixMat (optional)

Replacement battery and adhesive

Once you have gathered all the necessary tools, it’s time to prepare your Steam Deck for the battery replacement. To minimize the risk of electrical shock and prevent data loss or damage, ensure that your device is fully discharged and remove the micro SD card. Additionally, put your Steam Deck into battery storage mode to safely manage the power during the replacement process.

Disassembling Your Steam Deck

To begin the disassembly process, follow these steps:

1. Remove Back Cover Screws: Using the T6 Torx Driver, carefully remove the eight screws that secure the back cover of your Steam Deck.

2. Detach Back Cover: With the help of iFixit opening picks, gently insert them into the seam between the back cover and the device. Carefully pry the back cover off, taking care not to damage any internal components.

3. Disconnect Battery Cable: Using tweezers, carefully disconnect the battery cable from the motherboard. This step is crucial to ensure that no power is flowing through the device during the replacement process.

4. Remove Motherboard Shield: To access the battery, you’ll need to unscrew and remove the motherboard shield. Keep the screws in a safe place for reassembly later.

5. Clear Antenna Cables: If any antenna cables are blocking access to the battery slots, carefully move them aside to create a clear working space.

iFixit Demonstrates a Steam Deck OLED Battery Replacement

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of

Removing the Old Battery

With the device disassembled, you can now focus on removing the old battery:

1. Slice Through Adhesive: Using plastic cards, carefully slice through the adhesive that holds the battery in place. Take your time and be gentle to avoid damaging the battery or surrounding components.

2. Heat the Battery: To soften the adhesive, apply heat to the battery using an iOpener or heat gun. Be cautious not to overheat the battery, as this can cause damage. Use aluminum foil to protect sensitive components if necessary.

3. Pry Battery Out: With the adhesive softened, use a spudger to gently pry the battery out of its well. Take your time and be patient to avoid bending or puncturing the battery, which can be a safety hazard.

Installing the New Battery and Reassembling Your Steam Deck

With the old battery removed, it’s time to install the new one and reassemble your device:

1. Clean Battery Well: Using isopropyl alcohol, thoroughly clean the battery well, removing any remaining adhesive residue. This ensures a clean surface for the new battery.

2. Install New Battery: Carefully place the new battery into the well, ensuring it is properly aligned. Secure the battery using the provided adhesive, following the manufacturer’s instructions.

3. Reconnect Cables: Reconnect the battery cable to the motherboard, as well as any other cables you disconnected during the disassembly process.

4. Secure Motherboard Shield: Reattach the motherboard shield and screw it back into place using the screws you removed earlier.

5. Reattach Back Cover: Place the back cover back onto your Steam Deck, aligning it properly with the device. Secure the cover using the eight screws you removed at the beginning of the process.

6. Exit Battery Storage Mode: Plug in your Steam Deck to exit battery storage mode and power up the device.

Final Check and Conclusion

After reassembling your Steam Deck, it’s essential to perform a final check to ensure that all components are properly secured and functioning correctly. Power on the device and verify that the battery replacement was successful. If your Steam Deck powers up and operates as expected, congratulations! You have successfully replaced the battery in your device.

By following these detailed steps and taking the necessary precautions, you can confidently replace your Steam Deck OLED battery on your own. This DIY task not only saves you money but also extends the life of your device, allowing you to enjoy gaming on your Steam Deck for years to come.

Video Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals