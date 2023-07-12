Star Wars Ahsoka TV series premiers August 23

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Ahsoka TV series premiering on the Disney+ streaming service next month I’m available to watch from August 23, 2023 onwards.

Once a rebel, always a rebel. Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The Ahsoka TV series will premier with two episodes, and will consist of eight episodes in total. Watch the brand new trailer embedded below to learn more about the characters and storyline.

The Ahsoka TV series developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for Disney and is part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), while also serving as a continuation to the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars Ahsoka TV series

The series follows Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. The Star Wars TV series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Genevieve O’Reilly, Diana Lee Inosanto and Lars Mikkelsen.

The character Ahsoka Tano was an important addition to the Star Wars universe, created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni. She was introduced in the animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as a young Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker, the famed Jedi Knight who later fell to the dark side. Ahsoka played a critical role in Anakin’s development from an impetuous and reckless apprentice to a more mature and reserved Jedi Knight.

Interestingly, Ahsoka was initially intended to appeal to young girls, and was originally named “Ashla”. Later on, Lucas and screenwriter Henry Gilroy renamed her after the ancient Indian emperor, Ashoka. This was a nod to the character’s strong and principled character, which was a reflection of the emperor’s own philosophy of non-violence and compassion.

In addition to her role in Anakin’s journey, Ahsoka was also a formidable warrior in her own right. She fought in many battles during the Clone Wars and was renowned for her quick thinking and agility. After leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka continued to play a key role in the Star Wars universe, appearing in many other animated series and even making a live-action appearance in The Mandalorian.

Overall, Ahsoka Tano is an iconic character in the Star Wars universe, beloved by fans of all ages for her courage, strength, and unwavering commitment to doing what is right.

Source : Disney



