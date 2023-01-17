The Mandalorian Season 3 premiers March 1st 2023

In a few weeks time the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service continuing the story from the first two seasons and once again starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2022.

“The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

“The third season of the American television series The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter traveling to Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions with his companion Grogu. It is part of the Star Wars franchise, set after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). The season is produced by Lucasfilm, Fairview Entertainment, and Golem Creations, with Jon Favreau serving as showrunner. Creator Jon Favreau wrote all eight episodes of the season, working with Noah Kloor on the third and Dave Filoni on the fourth and seventh episodes. With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, co-star Carl Weathers, Lee Isaac Chung, Peter Ramsey, and Rachel Morrison directing for the season.”

