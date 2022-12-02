Mandalorian S3 premiers March 1st 2023

If like as you are excited for the premier of the next season of the Mandalorian TV series created by Disney for their Disney+ streaming service. You will be pleased to know that Disney has confirmed the Mandalorian S3 release date is now set for March 1, 2023. It has been a long time in the making but the third season of the hugely popular Star Wars Mandalorian series following the exploits of our favourite bounty hunter.

The Mandalorian TV series is a space western created by Jon Favreau and is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a lone bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect “the Child”. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the upcoming continuation of the storyline.

Mandalorian S3 release date

Disney has set the Mandalorian S3 release date for March 1, 2023

“The Mandalorian premiered with the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019. The eight-episode first season was met with positive reviews, was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, and won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.”

“A second season premiered on October 30, 2020, to positive reviews, and a third season is scheduled to be released on March 1, 2023. A fourth season is in development. Interconnected spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew expand on The Mandalorian’s timeframe.”

Source : Disney





