The Mandalorian Season 3 teaser trailer “You are a Mandalorian no more..”

Following on from Disney releasing new teaser trailers for the upcoming Star Wars Andor series which will be premiering later this month during September 2022 and Tales Of The Jedi animated series which will be premiering next month during October 2022. Disney has also released a new teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 which will be premiering on the streaming service during February 2023.

Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Star Wars TV series has been created by Jon Favreau and is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and stars Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian a lone bounty hunter who goes on the run to protect “The Child”.

“The Mandalorian premiered with the launch of Disney+ on November 12, 2019. The eight-episode first season was met with positive reviews, was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, and won seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards. A second season premiered on October 30, 2020, to positive reviews, and a third season is scheduled to be released in February 2023. A fourth season is in development. Interconnected spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew expand on The Mandalorian’s timeframe.”

“Beginning five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983) and the fall of the Galactic Empire, The Mandalorian follows Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.[2] He is hired by remnant Imperial forces to retrieve the child Grogu, but instead goes on the run to protect the infant. While looking to reunite Grogu with his kind, they are pursued by Moff Gideon, who wants to use Grogu’s connection to the Force. The duo then travel to Mandalore so Din Djarin can redeem himself for the transgression of removing his helmet.”

Source : Disney

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals