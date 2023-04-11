Star Wars Ashoka teaser trailer released (Video)

The latest Star Wars show is coming to Disney+ this summer, the new Star Wars Ashoka show which stars Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano who we last saw in The Mandalorian and now Disney has released a new teaser trailer for the show.

“Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. The character was created for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and made her live-action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian. A spin-off series focused on the character was announced in December 2020, with Dawson reprising her role and Filoni set as writer after he co-created the character. Filming began in early May 2022, with multiple characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebels revealed to be appearing.”

It certainly looks like the new Star Wars Ashoka show is going to be interesting, as yet there is no exact release date for the show, all we know is that it is coming to Disney+ in August 2023.

