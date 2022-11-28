RingConn wearable smart ring health tracker

The RingConn wearable smart ring has been designed to enable you to easily monitor your sleep quality, stress, heart, skin temperature, body movements and more. The waterproof wearable health tracker has launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign website and has already raise over $200,000 thanks to over 1570 backers, with still 25 days left on its campaign. A health tracker can help you keep track of your fitness goals, monitor your progress, and even give you motivation to stay on track. It can also help you to identify patterns in your activity habits.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $149 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

A health tracker can be a valuable tool in helping you to see how your diet and exercise are impacting your weight loss. And if you are trying to improve your overall health, a tracker can help you to identify areas where you need to make changes. There are a lot of reasons why you might want to start sleep monitoring. Maybe you’re having trouble sleeping and want to find out what’s causing it. Or maybe you want to make sure you’re getting enough deep sleep. Whatever the reason, sleep monitoring can be a helpful tool.

“Say hello to RingConn – the smart health tracking ring so comfortable you’ll forget it’s there. With an ultralight titanium design that fits snugly to any finger, RingConn delivers accurate data on sleep tracking, blood oxygen levels and heart rate for a crystal clear picture of your overall health. Hefty smartwatches are uncomfortable to wear. They dig into your wrists and need constant recharging. All that adds up to a noncontinuous stream of health data.”

If the RingConn campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the RingConn wearable smart ring project play the promotional video below.

“Most health trackers use PPG sensors (PhotoPlethysmoGraphy) to track your vitals. But because RingConn sits on your finger instead of your wrist, you get a signal that’s closer to the truth. That’s because the skin on your fingers is thinner and has more blood vessels than your wrist, with fewer hairs and less interruption from your muscles. RingConn also fits more snugly than a smartwatch, giving you closer contact and less chance of mixed signals when you’re moving. All that gives RingConn a clearer read on your vitals, and a more accurate look at your health.”

“RingConn tracks every minute of your sleep and categorizes it — light sleep, deep sleep, REM — giving you a clear picture of your night’s rest. So you can turn in for the night without strapping yourself into yet another device.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the wearable smart ring, jump over to the official RingConn crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





