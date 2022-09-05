Dream Machine helps you fall asleep faster and monitors your sleep patterns

If you find it hard to fall asleep at the end of a busy day you may be interested in a new device called the Dream Machine specifically designed to provide a modern sleep solution that not only helps you fall asleep faster but also monitors your sleep patterns. Launched via Kickstarter the system has already lasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 150 backers with still 24 days remaining.

Equipped with artificial intelligence the Dream Machine offers a smarter way to sleep and will adjust its methods according to your sleep patterns. The more you sleep the smarter the Dream Machine becomes say it is creators and its companion application allows you to quickly expand its features and content even more as new updates are released. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $149 or £130 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This is our 4th Kickstarter and we’ve learned a lot about how to create realistic timelines…and how those timelines can be smashed to pieces after doing everything we can. Our manufacturers are world class & extremely experienced. They make some of the world’s most incredible products and even though we have everything in place there’s always a risk working to build a new product. We’ve made tens of thousands of products and have hired an experienced manufacturing/quality control team to ensure quality and to keep us on our timeline. Our manufacturers will everything possible to make sure we delivered backer rewards promptly.”

Fall asleep faster

Assuming that the Dream Machine funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Dream Machine designed to help you fall asleep faster watch the promotional video below.

“We’re passionate about creating amazing products and Kickstarter is a way for us to launch our brand. As you’ve read, Kickstarter isn’t a store and rewards are a thanks for supporting the project which is why we cannot offer refunds or returns. Your pledge means so much and we take it very seriously. We will do anything we can to make sure that this exchange leaves with good vibes for everyone involved.”

“We only used premium products and offer a lifetime warranty. We will repair or replace any device that somehow don’t hold up to do what the device was designed to be used for. We do not offer refunds or returns on device that were received as a Kickstarter reward.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the helps you fall asleep faster, jump over to the official Dream Machine crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals