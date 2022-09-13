Banala Sense helps you drift into a deep night sleep

If you have difficulty obtaining a good night sleep you might be interested in a new piece of technology called the Banala Sense. Designed to help you fall asleep faster and obtain a deeper sleep the isochronic sound technology included in Banala Sense can help those suffering from sleep apnea and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $89 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We’ve all been there. You’re lying in bed, trying to drift off to sleep, when suddenly you remember that you forgot to send that email. Or you are overthinking the last conversation with your bestie. Or you start worrying about that big presentation you have to give at work tomorrow. And before you know you, you’re wide awake and feeling stressed out again. Introducing Banala Sense — your sleeping device that uses the power of sound (isochronic sound technology) to help you get a good night’s sleep, provide mental peace, and help you rest. “

Banala Sense designed to help you sleep

If the Banala Sense campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Banala Sense sleep system project view the promotional video below.

“First, the Theta Isochronic sound helps to slow your mind down and prepare you for sleep. Then, the Delta wave makes you experience an intense rest. In addition, the secret blend of other sound waves enables your body and mind to sync seamlessly with your natural sleep cycle and enjoy your continuous rest. Banala Sense is a patent-pending sleep-inducing device with ground-breaking, isochronic sound technology that not only helps you get to sleep faster but also encourages better quality sleep. “

“Its proprietary Smart Sleep-Cycle-Inducing System starts with the Theta Isochronic tone to slow the chaotic brain activity, prepare you for the sleep state, and help you fall asleep quickly. Then, Delta Isochronic waves make sure you stay asleep for a longer time. At the same time, the secret blend of other waves ensures a peaceful rest. Regular usage of Banala Sense will positively impact your sleep cycle and gradually restore it. As a result, not only will you sleep better, but you’ll also feel more rested and energetic during the day.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the sleep system, jump over to the official Banala Sense crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

