Eduponics Mini v2.0 smart agriculture IoT kit

If you are interested in creating Internet of Things connected smart agriculture projects you might be interested in a new IoT kit that has launched via the Crowd Supply website this week in the form of the Eduponics Mini v2.0. Designed to provide your plants with what they need this next generation ESP32-based smart agriculture system is now available from just $40.

The Eduponics Mini v2 is an IoT board designed around the ESP32 microcontroller and features a number of sensors, including those for temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, ambient light, water level, and soil moisture. The energy efficiency board has integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity making it perfect for real-world IoT smart agriculture applications such as :

Smart-watering solutions

IoT weather stations and environmental monitoring

Greenhouse controllers for mushrooms, flowers, and other plants

Smart-irrigation systems

Precise data-collection for environmental analysis

Smart agriculture IoT kit

We provide industrial-grade products at an affordable price, whether you’re looking for an automatic-watering solution, a ready-made irrigation system, a research tool, or educational hardware capable of collecting highly accurate sensor data. Version 2.0 of Eduponics Mini series brings with it dramatic improvements, including more memory, more sensors, a brand-new four-channel valve-extension board, and a 4-pin Grove-compatible interface that accommodates sensors from popular brands like Elecrow Crowtail. Eduponics Mini v2 also comes with a hackable mobile app that leverages the MQTT protocol to give you remote control over your plants from wherever you might happen to find yourself.

For full specifications and more information on the unique smart-agriculture IoT kit jump over to the official Crowd Supply product page by following the link below.

Source : Crowd Supply





