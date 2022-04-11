IoTPi home automation IoT board offers with 4 or 6 channels

Internet of Things enthusiasts and those of you who like creating home automation projects may be interested in a new IoT board based on the Raspberry Pi RP2040 processor. The aptly named IoTPi is available with either four or six channels for you to command allowing you to easily and effectively create automation projects.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $40 or £30 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 36% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

IoTPi board with 4 or 6 channels

“IoTPi is an industrial board that consists of onboard RP2040 that can control up to 4/6 appliances/devices on a load of, photo-coupling isolation Optocoupler EL357NC, allowing users to safely control high voltages or current devices. IoTPi makes appliances smart, which users can operate via the PiRelay app on their electronic device. We believe in the power of passionate individuals in the world of limitless possibilities with the potential of interconnected people. We are proud to call us a “Backer Centric” brand with the ultimate range of products. We will be transparent throughout the process so that our precious customers get all the information regarding the delivery status. “

With the assumption that the IoTPi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the IoTPi home automation IoT board project checkout the promotional video below.

Prefect for home automation projects

“We offer tailored solutions for Raspberry Pi products and controller-based application design & development. We are a company based in the United Kingdom with a fantastic and committed crew who use innovative tools and machines to complete the operation with precision. Our inventive goods and creative efforts have positioned us as one of the top DIY inventors.

We are proud to tell you that our only aim is to enhance the curiosity of people towards electronics products to make a great future for our world. We initiate our projects with the idea of creating and developing things that would develop enthusiasm in a user towards the technology. We built IoTPi using the aforementioned basic premise, which will assist users in automating their devices in order to live a more efficient life.”

IoTPi – 4 Ch Industrial IoT board based on RP2040

Onboard RP2040 with Pinout

ESP8266

4- Relays

Isolated RS485 Port

Isolated Power Supply

Photocoupler Isolation

Onboard AC/DC Convertor

4 relay indicators, 1 programmable status LED, power led

Power Supply – Screw Terminal/ USB Micro/ Hi link AC DC (HLK5705)

Programmable RP2040 Pins – 5 GPIO

IoTPi – 6 Ch Industrial IoT board based on RP2040

Onboard RP2040

6- Relays

ESP8266

Isolated RS485 Port

Power Supply Isolation

Photocoupler Isolation

Power Supply – Screw terminal/USB micro

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the home automation IoT board, jump over to the official IoTPi crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals