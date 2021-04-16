Geeky Gadgets

Learn more about the Raspberry Pi Pico and RP2040 from Eben Upton and Nathan Seidle

Raspberry Pi PicoRaspberry Pi fans or those looking to learn more about why the official Raspberry Pi Foundation developed the new Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller and RP2040 chip, are sure to enjoy a “Meet the Engineers” webinar. Questions answered in the event include : What was their approach? What engineering challenges did they encounter? What are SparkFun’s RP2040-based solutions? What was involved in the engineering process? Which sort of projects and products can webinar attendees develop with these innovative products?

The Raspberry Pi Pico is equipped with a RP2040 chip featuring a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and — uniquely — Programmable I/O (PIO). These support endless possible applications for this small and affordable package.

"Designed by Raspberry Pi, RP2040 features a dual-core Arm Cortex-M0+ processor with 264KB internal RAM and support for up to 16MB of off-chip Flash. A wide range of flexible I/O options includes I2C, SPI, and — uniquely — Programmable I/O (PIO). These support endless possible applications for this small and affordable package."

“From controlling appliances to operating a light display, Raspberry Pi Pico puts the technology that underpins countless everyday operations into your hands. Programmable in C and MicroPython, Pico is adaptable to a vast range of applications and skill levels, and getting started is as easy as dragging and dropping a file. More experienced users can take advantage of Raspberry Pi Pico’s rich peripheral set, including SPI, I2C, and eight Programmable I/O (PIO) state machines for custom peripheral support.”

Source : Raspberry Pi Foundation

