ASRock 4X4 BOX-5000 Series mini PC powered by AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 APU

ASRock is introduced a new mini PC this week powered by an AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 APU combined with four display connections and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. Equipped with HDMI 2.0a, 3 x DisplayPort 1.2a with two from USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C) the mini PC can support up to four monitors sporting resolutions of 4096 x 2160 @60 Hz. Designed for industrial applications the mini PC measures 110.0 x 117.5 x 47.85 mm and include space for a single M.2 Key M, 2242/2260/2280, and SATA 3.0 for NVMe SSD, or HDD.

Connectivity is provided by a 2.5 Gigabit LAN, one 1 Gigabit LAN with Dash function, plus M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi 6E support of 6 GHz band, and Bluetooth 5.2 support enabling the mini PC to be used for a wide range of different applications not only business but also gaming, content creation and desktop workstations.

4X4 BOX-5000 Series mini PC

“With AMD Ryzen 5000U Series Processors- Zen 3 Core Architecture, the 4X4 BOX-5000 Series Mini PCs deliver energized performance and reduced latency with up to 17% single-thread and multi-thread performance compared to Zen 2 along with improved graphics capabilities with AMD Radeon Graphics.

Spanning from the flagship 4X4 BOX-5800U, 4X4 BOX-5600U, and 4X4 BOX-5400U, the new Series is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, Ryzen 5 5600U, Ryzen 3 5400U to increase power efficiency with lower power consumption- 6.7 W at idle. The 4X4 BOX-5000 Series also supports dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz SO-DIMM memory up to 64 GB for uncompromised multitask computing capabilities.”

For the full range of 4X4 BOX-5000 Series mini PC systems available jump over to the official ASRock website by following the link below.

Source : ASRock

